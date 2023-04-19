BW offloads former North Sea FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

BW offloads former North Sea FPSO

By Andrew Dykes
19/04/2023, 1:00 pm
© BW OffshoreThe Athena FPSO
The Athena FPSO

BW Offshore has sold off another of its floating production vessels and appointed a new chief strategy officer as it continues its repositioning efforts.

The Oslo-listed vessel operator (OSLO:BWO) said it had sold the floating production storage and offload (FPSO) BW Athena, formerly stationed in the northern North Sea, to an undisclosed third party.

The sale, the value of which was also undisclosed, will have “a limited positive effect” on the company’s Q2 results, it said. At the time of closing, the Athena was “unencumbered and debt free”, BW noted.

Converted in 2012, the Athena served Ithaca Energy’s field of the same name in the Moray Firth area of the UK North Sea between 2012 and February 2016, when it was demobilised.

It has not secured a contract since that time, and its last known position was in cold layup at Rosyth, Scotland.

The turret-moored unit has an oil handling capacity of 30,000 barrels per day and gas handling capacity of 3.7 million cubic feet per day, with onboard storage for some 50,000 barrels.

The sale is the latest in a series of divestments, the most recent of which saw the BW Opportunity sold for a $125m (£100m) consideration to another unnamed buyer.

January saw a similar agreement for the sale of the FPSO BW Joko Tole to a consortium of Indonesian companies in a $50m (£37m) deal.

BW says the sales form part of its wider strategy to “transition to floating energy infrastructure investments.”

Further sales are in the works for the Espoir Ivoirien, Abo FPSO and Sendje Berge vessels, which represent all remaining units in its conventional FPSO fleet.

New strategy chief

At the same time, BW Offshore also announced the appointment of Anders S. Platou as chief strategy officer (CSO), effective from 1 July 2023.

Mr Patou will join the senior management team from his previous role as head of corporate finance and strategy.

“Anders has been instrumental for BW Offshore’s delivery on strategic priorities for long-term value creation. I look forward to him joining the Senior Management team to drive our strategy development of tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving global markets,” said CEO Marco Beenen.

