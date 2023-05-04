Apache to free Ocean Patriot rig in coming months after axing North Sea deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Apache to free Ocean Patriot rig in coming months after axing North Sea deal

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/05/2023, 11:19 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Diamond OffshoreApache Ocean patriot deal
Apache cancelled a contract with Diamiond Offshore's Ocean Patriot rig due to the windfall tax earlier this year.

Apache has set out a timeframe for releasing a Diamond Offshore rig after axing a drilling contract earlier this year.

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), the North Sea operator’s parent company, said it plans to part company with the Ocean Patriot semi-submersible “around mid-year”.

A deal for the vessel was struck in May 2022, and it had been due to carry out work in the Beryl area until August 2024.

But Apache opted to cut the contract for the Ocean Patriot rig short –  incurring a $12.4 million hit in the process – with the US-headquartered firm blaming the North Sea windfall tax.

Despite scaling back on its drilling plans, the group is enjoyed some North Sea successes, with platform operating efficiencies at both Beryl and Forties above expectations.

In its first quarter results, APA Corp also confirmed the BKSW subsea development well was brought online at the end of March, ahead of schedule.

However, second quarter production is forecast to drop slightly due to planned maintenance and turnaround activity – Apache produce 45,483 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q1.

Globally, APA Corp’s pre-tax takings for the first quarter were $810m, a hefty drop on the $2.3 billion the company posted in the same quarter last year.

The company also announced plans to reduce its 2023 capital investment by $100m in response to lower Permian Basin natural gas prices.

It means APA Corp’s full-year capital budget is now set at $1.9bn to $2.0bn.

John Christmann, the group’s chief executive and president, said: “APA began the year with strong operational performance and cost management.

“Our oil production exceeded expectations in the first quarter, and we plan to focus on oil-driven activity. APA’s diversified portfolio enables us to respond quickly to changing commodity prices and market dynamics. Accordingly, we are reducing lean gas drilling activity in the US in response to weak Permian Basin natural gas pricing. In Suriname, appraisal work at Krabdagu is progressing, and results thus far are in line with expectations.”

 

