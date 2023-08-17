North Sea rig rates lower ‘than the rest of the world’, says Borr Drilling CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea rig rates lower ‘than the rest of the world’, says Borr Drilling CEO

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/08/2023, 11:37 am Updated: 17/08/2023, 1:34 pm
© Supplied by Borr Drilling
Borr says a short-term North Sea contract extension for its Prospector 1 rig (pictures) will simply act as a “bridge”, before “favourable long-term commitments” are found elsewhere.

A top drilling firm has bemoaned the low fees contractors are receiving for leasing their rigs in the North Sea.

Patrick Schorn, the chief executive of Borr Drilling (OSLO: BORR), says the basin is currently “experiencing lower day-rate levels than the rest of the world”.

As such a short-term North Sea contract extension for the firm’s Prospector 1 rig will simply act as a “bridge”, before “favourable long-term commitments” are found elsewhere.

There are widespread concerns of an offshore rig exodus from the UK from within industry, as opportunities dry up and rates fail to keep pace with other regions.

More than 30 jack-up rigs have left Europe, Asia and the Americas for better opportunities in the Middle East in the last year, the North Sea chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) said in February.

Days later Apache cancelled a contract with Diamond Offshore for its Ocean Patriot rig, blaming the windfall tax – its understood Dolphin Drilling has shelved plans to ring its Borgland semi-sub to the UK for the same reason.

The UK’s loss has been the Middle East’s gain, and Mr Schorn revealed that Borr recently sent another of its vessels to the region.

Borr Drilling common shares

He said: “In July 2023, one of our customers in West Africa cancelled previously exercised options for our rig “Gerd”. Subsequently, we were immediately able to secure new work for the rig in the Middle East at economics which we view as even more favourable, and in a region where we see better long-term prospects.

“The change of contract for this rig will lead to some idle time before it commences its new contract in December 2023, which will impact results in the second half of this year, however this will improve our position in 2024 and beyond. We also intend to bring forward the rig’s periodic surveys during this idle period which will mitigate out of service periods previously anticipated in 2024.”

Mr Schorn comments on the global rig market were made as part of Borr’s second quarter and six month results for 2023.

Between April and June total operating revenue totalled $187.5 million, an increase of $15.5m, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

As of the end of Q2, total contract revenue backlog was $1.65 billion, and to date the firm has been awarded seven new contracts and six extensions this year.

