Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Maersk Supply Service to axe 130 UK jobs amid restructuring

According to the company website, Maersk Supply Service's sole UK office is in Aberdeen.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/09/2023, 11:58 am Updated: 01/09/2023, 1:14 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Maersk Supply ServicMaersk Supply Service jobs

Maersk Supply Service is to cut over 100 jobs as part of plans to fixate on two core areas moving forward – offshore wind and offshore support vessels (OSV).

By focusing on fewer business areas and regions, the Danish offshore energy services firm says it will increase its presence in core markets, increase synergies and improve profitability.

It will also allow Maersk Supply Service to benefit from a “young and energy efficient fleet, experienced crew as well as its unique and innovative concept for offshore wind turbine installation”.

As a result the firm has ruled out entering “new turn-key solutions projects”, but it will continue to support towing, mooring and installation of offshore assets on a time-chartering basis.

“We will build scale in the markets we operate to become more competitive. To do this we will focus on the most attractive future markets with the best fit for Maersk Supply Service. Building on our current strong position, we will create value for our customers and together secure energy supply and support the energy transition,” says chief executive of Maersk Supply Service, Christian Ingerslev.

© Supplied by Maersk Supply Servic
Maersk Supply Service Forza subsea support vessel. Supplied by Maersk Supply Service

“Within offshore wind, governments are setting ever higher offshore wind targets. Developers are moving quickly to secure ports, turbines and vessels to support these goals, while at the same time vigilantly keeping cost down. We have a unique and innovative design for offshore wind turbine installation that has the potential to revolutionise the way offshore wind farms are installed and help meet offshore wind targets faster. Our ambition is to play an active role in growing and accelerating the energy transition.”

Job losses in UK, where firm has an Aberdeen base

As part of the streamlining process dozens of Maersk Supply Service workers in the UK are at risk of losing their jobs.

Around 130 people will be impacted onshore and offshore over the next two years, depending on the consultation process, the firms said.

Maersk Supply Service has a regional office at the Prime Four Business Park on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The company also wants to focus its geographical footprint and position its fleet around the Atlantic Basin and the North Sea.

As such the group will relocate two vessels from Australia once they have completed their current contracts.

Changes at the top

Going forward Maersk Supply Service will be restructured around the two new core business areas.

Jonas Munch Agerskov, currently chief commercial officer, will take on the newly created role of executive vice president for offshore wind and assume full responsibility of the division.

For the OSV business, Michael Reimer Mortensen will join Maersk Supply Service as new chief commercial officer.

© SYSTEM
Maersk Supply Services vessels at Janice field

A search has been launched for a new chief technical officer to be part of the management team.

As a result of the shakeup chief operational officer Mark Handin and head of integrated solutions, Olivier Trouvé, will leave Maersk Supply Service by end of September 2023.

Mr Ingerslev said: “Maersk Supply Service has been on a transformational journey since 2016 to explore new business opportunities after the downturn in the OSV market. The company has added many different areas to its business, all relevant at the time. Now it is time to select the areas with the highest potential for Maersk Supply Service. The organisation has built up valuable knowledge along this journey, and I would like to give my sincere thank you for huge effort and commitment to all that has taken part of this journey and especially to the colleagues that we now have to say goodbye to.”

