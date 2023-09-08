Harland & Wolff pins focus on growth and renewable partnerships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Harland & Wolff pins focus on growth and renewable partnerships

“Like all businesses, we face challenges - from procurement cycles to wage and energy inflation - but the worst of the inflationary effects would appear now to be behind us, and we look forward to increasing our margins as we build out our rapidly growing order book.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/09/2023, 7:29 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Harland and WolffHarland and Wolff's Arnish yard
Harland and Wolff's Arnish yard

EBITDA losses and debt grew for Harland & Wolff in the first half of the year, but sees opportunities in energy and renewables.

“Like all businesses, we face challenges – from procurement cycles to wage and energy inflation – but the worst of the inflationary effects would appear now to be behind us, and we look forward to increasing our margins as we build out our rapidly growing order book,” said CEO John Wood.

The executive said opportunities in energy and renewables were “substantial and will benefit all of the Group’s yards with their strategic locations and their ability to flex and scale production. The Group’s workforce has scaled rapidly and now totals some 780 employees and the Group is proud to be putting British shipbuilding back on the map.”

Revenue was up 65% in the first half at £25.53 million, while gross margin was 19.4%.

However, the company reported an EBITDA loss of £15.92mn, from £12.71mn in the same half of 2022. The company said this resulted from its investment in new employees.

Net debt reached £88.53mn at the end of the period, from £19.74mn as of mid-2022.

Harland & Wolff is in “advanced negotiations” for a £200mn credit facility, backed by a UK Export Finance (UKEF) guarantee. The company expects this to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

After the period ended, it flagged a number of developments seen as positive, including a judicial review of the Islandmagee gas project.

Wood said the company was going through “increasingly exciting times”. The company is “intent on delivering the goals we have laid out. It is full steam ahead at Harland and Wolff.”

New moves

The Belfast builder is in “advanced negotiations” with a number of North Sea developers for refurbishment and new construction on offshore platforms. In recognition of the importance of this area, the company recently opened an office in Aberdeen.

Harland & Wolff is also working with offshore wind developers in strengthening the supply chain. This applies not just to the structures themselves but also to the ancillary equipment and ships, it said.

The best way for the company to access the renewables market, it believes, is to strike partnerships, rather than securing fabrication contracts. These strategic partnerships provide for larger – and longer-term – contracts. It aims to begin working on these material large contracts towards the end of 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts