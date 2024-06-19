Shell’s Penguins FPSO reaches UK waters after departing Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Shell’s Penguins FPSO reaches UK waters after departing Norway

By Mathew Perry
19/06/2024, 2:21 pm
© Supplied by Sevan SSPShell's Penguins FPSO, pictured in Norway, will be the first new manned vessel for the major in the UK in 30 years.
After a turbulent journey from China and more than a year in Norway, Shell’s Penguins FPSO has now reached its position at its namesake field east of Shetland.

Energy Voice understands the Penguins FPSO (floating, production, storage and offloading) vessel departed the yard at Haugesund last Thursday.

Shell’s Penguins project is a redevelopment of a hub once served by the giant Brent Charlie platform, with the new FPSO the first manned vessel built by the supermajor in three decades.

Sanctioning the project in 2018, Shell said it would unlock 80 million barrels of oil equivalent, create hundreds of jobs, and keep the gas hub producing beyond 2035.

penguins fpso © Image: FFluor
The Shell Penguins FPSO leaving the yard at Qingdao on board the White Marlin heavy transport ship on December 5, 2022

Shell will transport oil produced from Penguins via tanker to refineries, with average peak production expected to be around 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Meanwhile, gas will travel via the Far North Liquids and Associated Gas System (FLAGS) pipeline to the St Fergus gas terminal in northeast Scotland.

Penguins FPSO

Shell will be hoping the final leg of the Penguins FPSO’s journey will be smoother than its initial departure from China.

Issues at the construction yard in China linked to Covid saw major delays to the sailaway of the FPSO, with its departure pushed back from 2021 to 2023.

When the FPSO finally began its journey to the North Sea in January last year, Greenpeace activists boarded the vessel off the coast of Morocco as part of a protest.

shell penguins © Supplied by Greenpeace
The Penguins FPSO during Greenpeace protests

Six activists spent 13 days occupying the Penguins FPSO as it travelled nearly 2,500 miles before disembarking when it reached Norway.

Following the protest, Greenpeace Southeast Asia executive director Yeb Sano addressed Shell CEO Wael Sawan directly, saying the occupation was “just the beginning.”

Shell condemned the protests and is currently suing Greenpeace for £1.7m in damages, stating the protesters risked being “dragged under” the vessel.

The oil giant said it respected the right to protest, but it must be done safely. Activists argued Shell exaggerated the risks.

Following the protests, Shell later encountered brownfield issues at the Penguins field, further delaying the project.

Alongside operator Shell, US supermajor Exxon Mobil holds a 50% interest in the Penguins field.

Discovered in 1974, the Penguins field is located 150 miles northeast of the Shetland.

First developed in 2002, oil and gas production from Penguins was originally tied back to the Brent Charlie prior to its decommissioning in 2017.

 

 

