Harland and Wolff to go into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Harland and Wolff to go into administration

By PA
16/09/2024, 2:35 pm Updated: 16/09/2024, 2:40 pm
© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DCT MediaHarland and Wolff
Harland and Wolff's Methil yard in Fife.

Belfast shipbuilder Harland and Wolff (AIM:HARL) has announced the business is set to move into administration.

The firm said between 50-60 immediate redundancies are expected but said that staff employed at its four shipyards are not affected.

Harland and Wolff, which famously built the Titanic, has four shipyards – one in Belfast, two in Scotland (Methil on the Firth of Forth and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis) and one in England (Appledore in north Devon).

It is the second time the business has been placed in administration in five years.

The administration process will be confined to the holding company, Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC, and the operational companies which run the yards are expected to continue trading.

A company statement said: “A full review of all group holdings commenced in July and has concluded that H&W Group Holdings PLC is insolvent on a balance sheet basis as per its last audited accounts and most recent management accounts.”

Insolvency practitioners Teneo will act as administrators and shares will be delisted.

The company is part of a consortium that landed a major contract to build new fleet solid support ships for the Royal Navy.

It had applied for a £200 million loan guarantee from the Government as part of efforts to restructure its finances.

© Supplied by Harland and Wolff
Harland and Wolff’s Arnish yard

However, the Government decided in August not to act as a guarantor on the lending – while also ruling out direct funding to maintain the company’s liquidity.

Harland and Wolff interim executive chairman Russell Downs said the group had faced a “very challenging time” due to historic losses and a failure to secure long-term financing.

He said: “It’s important to recognise that this is very difficult news for staff and will affect many within group.

“We will work to support our staff through this transition.

“We also know that it will be very unwelcome news for shareholders who have shown significant commitment to the business over the last five years.

“The board, the senior managers and rest of the team are committed to deliver the best outcome for the four yards and communities they serve to ensure their continued operation into the long term under new ownership.

“Unfortunately, extremely difficult decisions have had to be taken to preserve the future of our yards.

Harland & Wolff methil © Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Harland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife

“Despite the recent challenges, the four yards have a strong capability, under new ownership and with the continuing support of their customers, to deliver UK-based ship building and leading UK-based renewables employing over 1,300 committed personnel.

“It’s critical that the business comes through its financial troubles to secure an enduring legacy worthy of its name and its past for the benefit of the UK as a whole and its communities in particular.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said it is “crucial” the Government supports the shipyard in finding a new owner.

He said: “While this outcome may have seemed increasingly likely in recent months, we must find a solution that not only keeps this historic shipyard in east Belfast, but allows it to grow and thrive.

“The yard is more than just a historic landmark; it has a vital role to play in our national defence, particularly in shipbuilding and maintenance.

“Given its strategic importance to our defence infrastructure, the Government must act quickly and decisively to secure its future.

“The workforce’s skills and expertise are invaluable, not just to the yard itself but to our broader economy and defence capabilities.”

He added: “I will continue to work with colleagues, both here and in Westminster, to ensure every support is given to finding a new owner that will make a clear commitment to building on Harland and Wolff’s historic success.

“The Government must actively engage with all interested parties and prioritise this issue.

“We must ensure the yard and its workforce have a viable and sustainable future.”

Recommended for you

Tags