Exclusive: Decom North Sea chair moves from Bilfinger UK to PDi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Exclusive: Decom North Sea chair moves from Bilfinger UK to PDi

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aberdecom north sea pdi
James Drummond, PDi managing director, and Jinda Nelson, PDi's new head of decommissioning.

Subsea engineering firm PDi has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of a head of decommissioning.

Jinda Nelson joins the ambitious Aberdeen firm from Bilfinger UK, after just shy of a decade with the energy services provider.

Many will know Ms Nelson for her role as chair of the board of trade body Decom North Sea (DNS), a position she has held since 2019.

During her tenure, she has overseen the development of the membership organisation, and the appointment of its current management team.

Before making the move to PDi, Ms Nelson was decommissioning development manager at Bilfinger UK.

Her appointment underlines PDi’s “commitment to expanding its offering and increasing its market share”, in line with the company’s lofty growth ambitions.

Ms Nelson said: “It’s well known across the industry that I am truly passionate about the success and sustainability of the decommissioning sector. Combining my technical knowledge, operational experience and significant industry connections, I am delighted that this new role places me at the heart of the North Sea decom sector.

“As head of decommissioning, I am really looking forward to putting my experience into practice by becoming an integral part of our clients’ decom teams, providing ongoing advice across each element of their decom strategy and operations.

“Important to this role will be the dynamic ethos which runs through PDi and matches my own enthusiasm. This is a highly motivated company, full of talented, experienced people – and with a significant part of its business focused upon the decommissioning sector, this is an exciting time to become the focal point for the outstanding work they undertake.”

PDi recently installed a new senior leadership team and advisory board to underpin its five-year growth plan.

By 2028, the company, which has a base in Gallowgate in the centre of Aberdeen, aims to have a turnover of more than £30 million, up from £3m today.

To deliver on that ambition, the company has secured £500,000 from its parent company Tattva Group, with more cash to come further along the line.

James Drummond, PDi managing director, said: “It’s great that Jinda has chosen to join PDi and use her industry experience and expertise to lead our strategy on decommissioning.  This will accelerate our development of a more integrated subsea offering across the supply chain and in addition enable us to further recruit key resources in Aberdeen to provide decommissioning services on topside platforms as supported by the Tattva Group.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts