Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Aberdeen subsea firm takes on ESG lead to spur net-zero growth

By Andrew Dykes
22/05/2023, 9:32 am
Pictured from left are Phil Reid (J&S Subsea Managing Director), Fiona E. McDonald (Scottish Enterprise Account Manager), Kairvee Tyagi (J&S Subsea Environmental and Sustainability Advisor) and Lucinda Craig (J&S Subsea Business Development Director).

J&S Subsea has unveiled a new appointment in a bid to drive growth in the circular economy and help clients boost their environmental credentials.

The Kintore-based subsea controls firm has taken on University of Dundee environmental law masters graduate Kairvee Tyagi, who has been tasked with driving the firm’s ESG policy as it seeks to achieve a £10m turnover target within the next few years.

In addition, Ms Tyagi will also work on projects to survey the supply chain and tackle waste by adopting a range of measures including carrying out carbon assessments on each piece of equipment to highlight potential carbon savings to clients.

Central to the company’s growth and net zero focus is its “Legacy Locker” system – an open portal which gives an overview of re-manufacturing, recycling and up-cycling of subsea equipment.

Firms can buy, sell or trade unwanted stock, spurring the circular economy. By unlocking potential capital from unwanted equipment, it can also help users to boost their environmental credentials by finding ways to reduce waste.

J&S said it sought advice and expertise from Scottish Enterprise to help narrow its focus on carbon management providing robust and transparent information for customers and the wider supply chain.

Managing director Phil Reid said: “In welcoming Kairvee to the team, we have further underlined our commitment to ongoing enhancement of our green credentials as well as deepening our ethos of achieving growth by ensuring we have the right people on the team.”

Scottish Enterprise account manager Fiona McDonald added: “For many companies, such as J&S Subsea, net zero and sustainability are a priority and knowing where to start can be a challenge.

“For Scottish Enterprise, it’s about providing tools to enable a company to develop and implement a net zero plan that has a positive, company-wide impact.

“J&S Subsea is a new company that is exemplary in its circular economic approach and has committed resources and time to this project.  Scottish Enterprise has provided specialist advice, support and will continue to mentor the J&S Subsea team as they continue working hard to achieve their carbon ambitions.”

It follows a strong 2022 for the company, in which it clinched a suite of multi-million pound contract wins and expanded its staff base with several new hires.

