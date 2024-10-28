Aberdeen’s HonuWorks kicks off £30 million fundraise to develop fleet of remote submersibles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Aberdeen’s HonuWorks kicks off £30 million fundraise to develop fleet of remote submersibles

By Mathew Perry
28/10/2024, 12:01 am

Scottish subsea robotics firm HonuWorx is aiming to raise £30 million from investors to build a fleet of 50 autonomous submersibles for offshore inspections.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, HonuWorx said the funding will help treble its headcount over the next two to three years and to develop a commercial pilot system in 2025.

HonuWorx is developing the Loggerhead “mothership”, a remotely operated, fully-electric which can operate autonomously.

The Loggerhead deploys smaller remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) once it arrives at a work site, such as a wind farm or offshore oil field.

The submersible takes its name from the oceanic turtle which is known to migrate nearly 8,000 miles to feeding grounds.

The all-electric submersibles are similarly designed for “ultra-long endurance”, travelling directly from port to a worksites such as offshore oil fields or wind farms.

As well as reducing repair costs, HonuWorx said the system can replace heavily crewed vessels which typically run on diesel engines.

Altogether, the firm said this can remove the equivalent of 4,000 cars per vessel displaced.

Remote submersible fleet

HonuWorx now plans to develop a fleet of Loggerhead submarines, aiming to capture a 20% share of the estimated $3.2 billion (£2.46bn) global market for subsea inspection.

Firms involved in subsea ROV inspection are set to play a key role in the UK energy transition across sectors like floating wind and carbon capture and storage.

It comes after the Aberdeen firm, launched in 2020, secured “seven-figure” investment backing earlier this year alongside an ETZ Challenge Fund grant.

© Supplied by HonuWorx/True North
HonuWorx Loggerhead sub alongside an ROV on land.

By 2030, the firm plans to develop a fleet of 10 Loggerhead units, with construction taking place in Aberdeen.

Longer-term, HonuWorx is seeking to deploy 50 submersibles around the world, with an initial focus on the UK North Sea.

Other target markets include the Gulf of Mexico and Australia.

Loggerhead test a ‘world first’

The investment backing follows a “world first” offshore test of the coast of Canada in December last year alongside Canadian ROV firm Cellula Robotics.

HonuWorx successfully deployed a Cellula ROV from its Loggerhead prototype offshore, with the firms controlling the vessels remotely from shore via the cloud.

The Canada test project was supported by oil majors TotalEnergies and Shell, alongside Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

© Supplied by HonuWorx
HonuWorx is building out subsea tech to reduce costs and environmental impact.

HonuWorx said the test proved the viability of its Loggerhead system, which could remove the need to use large surface ships to deploy the smaller ROVs.

In the months since, the Loggerhead has undergone additional field testing with upgrades including a communications buoy and “variable autonomy architecture”.

HonuWorx said its system provides a “cleaner, more cost-effective and safer deployment” compared to the current industry standard involving surface vessels.

HonuWorx a ‘world leader’

The company said its advancements in technological readiness position HonuWorx as a world leader in “supervised autonomy” systems.

HonuWorx chief executive Lee Wilson said its system improves the economics, safety and emissions of subsea work by removing the large ships used to deploy divers and ROVs.

“We are going to change the way the world works underwater, accelerating the energy transition, and enabling the safe and sustainable scaling of subsea robotics for a growing blue economy,” Wilson said.

© Supplied by HonuWorx/True North
HonuWorx CEO Lee Wilson

TotalEnergies UK subsea lead Greg Jones described Loggerhead as the “next stage of subsea autonomous systems”.

Jones said the French supermajor has been keen to support development of the technology, and will be keeping a close eye on how it develops further.

HonuWorx growth

Launched in 2020, HonuWorx counts ROVOP founder and former chief executive Steven Gray among its executive team.

In its latest capital raise in September, the firm secured funding from investment syndicate TRICAPITAL Angels, Scottish Enterprise, and UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund (UKI2S).

UKI2S is investing in HonuWorx for the second time after bringing the firm into its portfolio earlier this year.

HonuWorx’s expansion push comes as trade association the Global Underwater Hub warns the UK needs to increase subsea investment to capitalise on floating wind.

