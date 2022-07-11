Energy prices will continue to rise if oilfields like Cambo are halted – Hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Energy prices will continue to rise if oilfields like Cambo are halted – Hands

The price of energy will increase further if oilfields like Cambo do not go ahead, a UK Government minister has warned.
By Press Association
11/07/2022, 6:50 am Updated: 11/07/2022, 9:13 am
UK energy minister Greg Hands

Energy minister Greg Hands said the UK will need to import more oil if the North Atlantic development does not come online, increasing emissions.

Environmental groups have called for an end to new oil and gas fields, with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also opposed to the Cambo field.

The Cambo development was paused in December and is awaiting final approval from regulators.

Speaking to journalists last week, Mr Hands was asked what the impact on households would be if Cambo and projects like it do not go ahead.

He said: “It would almost certainly drive up the price of energy.
“And it would almost certainly be bad for energy security. And it’s likely to be bad for emissions.”

An artist’s impression of the Cambo FPSO.

Imported gas has higher emissions associated with it than gas from the UK continental shelf, he said.

The minister said the independent advisory group the Climate Change Committee has accepted there is a role for the oil and gas industry beyond 2050, even after the transition to renewable energy.

He said other European countries are envious of the UK’s hydrocarbon production, adding: “The UK having his own capability is something that our European partners and allies look on – with the exception of Norway, which obviously is an even better position than we are – but look on with envy.

“The fact that the UK is able to produce 50% of its own gas – I would say we need to make sure that we take good care of the resource that we’ve got, to invest in the resource that we’ve got at the moment, while still making the transition.”

Mr Hands also stressed the importance of new nuclear power, another issue where there is disagreement between the UK and Scottish governments.

“I think we need to be working better together,” he said.

“To deliver particularly on nuclear, to make sure that that baseload is there, what do we do when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining?”

However he said the UK Government will not propose the building of a new nuclear plant north of the border if the Scottish Government is opposed to it.

He said the UK Government is “not in the business of forcing the Scottish Government to accept or to take nuclear”, but he wishes to persuade ministers in Edinburgh to take a different approach.

Energy is a matter reserved to Westminster but Holyrood has control of planning powers.

Mr Hands highlighted the German Green Party, which he said is rethinking its long-held opposition to nuclear power.

He said: “I would say to the Scottish Government to use the current energy crunch as a good reason to rethink its ideological opposition to nuclear.”

