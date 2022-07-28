Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Shell position on Cambo ‘hasn’t changed’, despite reports to the contrary

There has been no change to Shell’s stance on Cambo and it still has no intention to progress the field, the company’s chief executive has confirmed.
By Hamish Penman
28/07/2022, 10:35 am Updated: 28/07/2022, 1:38 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Sevan SSP/ SembcorpShell Cambo position
An artist impression of the Cambo FPSO

Ben van Beurden said on Thursday that the oil giant has “better things to do” with its cash than spend it one the project, despite the recent rise in commodity prices.

Shell (LON: SHEL) announced at the end of last year that is planned to pull out of the controversial West of Shetland scheme, in which it has a 30% stake.

It followed months of public discussion about the field, which became a whipping boy for environmental groups in the run up to the COP26 climate conference.

2022 north sea © Greenpeace
Stop Cambo protest in London Picture shows; Boris Johnson ‘climate failure’ statue outside Downing Street 11/10/2021

Cambo is operated by recent Ithaca Energy-acquisition, Siccar Point Energy with a 70% stake – it is one of the largest untapped fields in the UK North Sea.

Following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which sent oil and gas prices soaring, there was speculation that Shell was reconsidering its decision, something Mr van Beurden has dismissed.

He said: “Let me be very clear and short about it, our position on Cambo hasn’t changed. We can’t see it being developed with us in there – the economics simply aren’t supportive enough.

“Of course, we are looking at a slightly better environment at the moment but it is a long term project, with scope for delays and everything else will remain.

“We have better things to do with our money to be perfectly honest.”

Mr van Beurden was speaking after Shell published another set of record quarterly accounts, trumping the personal best it set several months ago.

shell © Supplied by Shell
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden.

For the first half of 2022, the oil giant posted pre-tax profits of $36.9bn and revenue of $184bn, sparking fury from environmental groups.

After oil companies reported huge takings earlier this year, the UK Government opted to hit the sector with a windfall tax.

The Energy Profits Levy raises the headline rate of tax on producers by 25%, from 40% to 65%.

It is aimed at helping families cope with rising energy bills, but there are fears it could deter investment and drive companies elsewhere.

But despite the windfall tax, and the lack of movement on Cambo, Shell is still “very committed” to the North Sea.

Sinead Gorman, the company’s chief financial officer, said: “It is government prerogative to put in place taxes and of course, you’ve heard them talk about our view on the tax.

“We remain very committed to the UK, let’s be very clear about that. Shell has announced £20bn to £25bn worth of investment over the next decade, and that will continue. You’re seeing Pierce, you’re seeing Jackdaw, and you’re seeing many other examples of our commitment to the UK.”

