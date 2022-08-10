Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Aberdeen University staff divided on merits of Equinor North Sea oil and gas field

News that Equinor is pushing ahead with the development of a major North Sea oil and gas field appears to have split opinion at Aberdeen University.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/08/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 10/08/2022, 8:29 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Aberdeen University/Aberdeen University Equinor
Clockwise: Professor John Underhill, Interdisciplinary Director of Energy Transition; Dr Daria Shapovalova, co-director of the Energy Law Centre; Professor Tavis Potts, Personal Chair in Sustainable Development and Environmental Governance.

News that Equinor is pushing ahead with the development of a major North Sea oil and gas field appears to have split opinion at Aberdeen University.

It was announced last week that the Norwegian energy giant had submitted a key document on the road to getting the West of Shetland project up and running.

In an effort to spotlight the wider benefits of Rosebank, Equinor (OSLO:EQNR) also published a report into the economic and employment impacts of the 300 million barrel field.

Across its lifetime, the Oslo-listed operator predicts it will invest £8 billion in the scheme – it will also support hundreds of UK jobs.

Aberdeen University Equinor
The Knarr FPSO will be used to produce Rosebank.

In a lengthy statement, Professor John Underhill, interdisciplinary director of energy transition Aberdeen University, expressed his support for Equinor and the scheme.

He said: “I am delighted that Equinor and its partners plan to take forward the Rosebank project. The decision to develop and operate the field is a significant development in terms of helping ensure the UK’s energy security through new oil and gas production yet acknowledges the need to decarbonise on the path to a Net Zero future.

“It is important to get the right balance between oil and gas and renewable energy sources, whilst ensuring that supplies are secure, affordable, and environmentally sustainable. However, given the UK’s current dependency on oil and gas to meet our energy needs and stresses currently on supply lines, the move to decarbonise is a transition and cannot be a cliff edge so, having indigenous sources is a vital part of the mix.”

Differing opinions on role of oil

But Professor Underhill’s comments were met with a degree of opposition online, and some of his colleagues sought to distance themselves from his position.

In a post on Twitter, Professor Tavis Potts, a senior figure in the university’s school of geosciences, said: “As a University of Aberdeen employee, not everyone agrees with this energy strategy or pathway. The IPCC, IEA, UN highlight no new oil and gas to meet Net Zero. Cheaper renewables will solve the energy crisis.”

Daria Shapalova, co-director of the Aberdeen University Energy Law Centre, added: “We also do a lot of work at the University critically analysing the climate compatibility of new fossil fuel developments with Net Zero commitments, just transition implications, and effects of rising energy costs on households.”

University a ‘broad church’

In a statement given to Energy Voice, Professor Underhill said: “Just as in wider society the University is home to a broad church of views, and it is absolutely right that people and organisations debate and challenge opinions that don’t necessarily align with their own – particularly in complex areas of vital importance such as the energy transition.

“It’s my view that it is important to get the right balance between oil and gas and renewable energy sources, whilst ensuring that supplies are secure, affordable, and environmentally sustainable.

“Given the UK’s current dependency on oil and gas to meet our energy needs and stresses currently on supply lines, the move to decarbonise is a transition and cannot be a cliff edge so, having indigenous sources is a vital part of the mix.

“I believe that the approach that Equinor are taking towards Rosebank, which it aims to operate with the lowest carbon footprint possible, strikes a responsible balance between the need for energy security and our shared journey towards a net zero future.”

‘This is fine’

Unsurprisingly, a number of environmental campaigners and groups also weighed in and gave their two pennies worth on Rosebank, which will likely become the next North Sea battlefield.

One Twitter user accused Aberdeen University of “failing your students and losing credibility as an institution”.

Another said Professor Underhill’s comments reeked of “oil and gas industry propaganda”, while the ‘this is fine’, dog fire meme also made a token appearance.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts