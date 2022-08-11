Hurricane to carry out planned shutdown of Lancaster following latest cargo lift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Hurricane to carry out planned shutdown of Lancaster following latest cargo lift

North Sea operator Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) is to carry out a planned shutdown of its flagship Lancaster field next month.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/08/2022, 7:24 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Hurricane EnergyHurricane shutdown Lancaster
The Aoka Mizu FPSO, which serves the Lancaster field.

North Sea operator Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) is to carry out a planned shutdown of its flagship Lancaster field next month.

It follows the latest lifting of oil from the Aoka Mizu floating production offloading and storage vessel (FPSO).

Oil production during the month totalled 258 thousand barrels (Mbbls) and, as of August 9, Lancaster was producing around 8,400 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from the P6 well alone.

The 30th cargo of Lancaster oil, totalling approximately 534 Mbbls, was lifted on July 24.

It was priced by reference to the average of the last five days of July’s dated Brent quotes, being $111 a barrel, resulting in net revenue of $60 million.

Having cleared its latest cargo, Hurricane will now carry out its planned annual shutdown during September.

The next round of oil will be lifted from the FPSO in October.

As announced in July, Hurricane  repaid in full its outstanding $78 million, 7.5% convertible bonds, as well as $1.5m of accrued interest.

It means the troubled operator is now debt free.

As of July 31, it had net free cash of $89m.

Hurricane is currently mulling over an M&A deal or a potential $250m boost to the West of Shetland asset.

Now debt-free, the revitalised operator is looking to “identify how best to optimise capital allocation”, the board told investors at its AGM recently.

A potential new Lancaster producer – the P8 well – would add incremental reserves of 3-5 million barrels, with capital expenditure of $80-90m subject to the rig market, Hurricane told the AGM.

