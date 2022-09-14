Reabold agreed £32m deal with anonymous ‘oil and gas major’ for stake in Corallian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Reabold agreed £32m deal with anonymous ‘oil and gas major’ for stake in Corallian

An unnamed “oil and gas major” has struck a £32 million deal to acquire the controlling stake in West of Shetland operator Corallian Energy. 
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/09/2022, 7:58 am Updated: 14/09/2022, 3:09 pm
TotalEnergie's Laggan-Tormore line is the preferred tieback option for Victory. Pictured: The Shetland Gas Plant

Corallian’s owner, London-listed Reabold Resources (LON: RBD), announced the deal, which will net the investment company proceeds of £12.7m, giving it “improved financial flexibility”.

Only three oil majors operate in the UK, and only one has direct infrastructure near Corallian’s West of Shetland Victory discovery – TotalEnergies.

Neither Reabold or TotalEnergies have disclosed whether the latter is involved in the deal.

As it stands a tieback to the French supermajor’s Laggan-Tormore pipeline is the preferred development option for Victory.

The field estimated to hold mid-case recoverable resources of 179 billion cubic feet of gas (bcf).

Rewards for Reabold

Once the deal completes, Reabold will continue to hold 195,000 shares in Corallian, having sold 3.5 million.

It will also acquire all of the Corallian’s working interests in its portfolio, apart from the West of Shetland Victory licences.

It was announced in May that Reabold had received a “sufficiently attractive” offer for its 49.99% stake in the company.

Sale of Victory marks a “significant uplift” for Reabold, which has invested £7.5m in Corallian since late 2017.

Remaining licenses to go to Reabold

Reabold will acquire the remaining North Sea licences – which have prospects located near existing oil and gas infrastructure – currently owned by Corallian for £250,000.

And the company says there are “excellent opportunities” to fund, progress, and monetise its assets, including the onshore West Newton prospect near Hull.

Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at the rig at West Newton, during the drilling of B-1.

Stephen Williams, co-chief executive of Reabold, said: “The Board is delighted with the value uplift and improved financial position this transaction brings to Reabold.

“We will continue in our mission to identify, fund, and monetise low-risk, under-valued, strategically important oil & gas assets where their development benefits from being near existing infrastructure.

Part to play in improving energy security

“We also recognise our role of improving the UK’s energy security, by unlocking the potential of currently under appreciated assets.

“With the enhanced capital resources this transaction brings, the Board will continue its strong oversight of the company’s capital allocation policy. There remains tremendous potential to drive further value for shareholders through recycling the Corallian proceeds across the portfolio, initially focussed on West Newton’s first development well in 2023.”

Once the deal is signed off, the North Sea exploration and appraisal licences that will transfer to Reabold are P2396, P2464, P2493, P2504 and P2605 (all at 100% working interest) and P2478, (36% working interest).

Reabold intends to seek appropriate farm-out opportunities for the six licenses in order to “de-risk and monetise the prospects”.

Corallian would be left with just licence P2596, which contains Victory.

Plans were submitted to the UK Government last year to develop the field, which is valued at around £193 million, based on a historic average gas price of 50p per therm.

