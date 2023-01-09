Aker Solutions and Drydocks win major deal to upgrade Rosebank FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Aker Solutions and Drydocks win major deal to upgrade Rosebank FPSO

Aker Solutions (OSLO: AKSO) and Dubai’s Drydocks International have won a deal worth up to £330.5m to upgrade the FPSO for the Equinor Rosebank oilfield.
09/01/2023, 8:34 am Updated: 09/01/2023, 5:11 pm
The Knarr FPSO will head to Dubai for upgrades this year,

Norway’s Aker Solutions said the work covers complete upgrade of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO, owned by Altera Infrastructure, to be redeployed at the oilfield in the West of Shetland.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction work will take place under a joint venture with Drydocks World Dubai.

Aker Solutions said it will cover new build, demolition and life extension services for the FPSO to be kept on the field for 25 years without drydocking.

The Petrojarl Knarr FPSO was transported to Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord in August 2022, and is planned to be towed to Dubai during the second half of 2023.

Earlier today, Aberdeen-headquartered Altera Infrastructure said its charter for the FPSO with Equinor was a “major driver” in completing its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Sturla Magnus, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ topside and facilities business, said: “We are pleased to have been selected by Altera Infrastructure for this important field development project by Equinor and partners at Rosebank.

“We will execute this project together with our long-standing partner Drydocks World-Dubai, and we are looking very much forward to continuing our long-term relationship. Collaboration and partnerships are core to Aker Solutions’ strategy and to how we work.

“It also enables us to handle capacity in the most safe and efficient way, with a strong focus on solutions that reduce emissions.”

Equinor previously said it would spend around £80m upgrading the FPSO so it would be ready for electrification at Rosebank.

Aker Solutions expects to book an order intake of around 2.5bn NOK (£206.8m) from the order for its renewables and field development segment in Q1 2023.

The contract is worth between £206.8 and £330.5m.

Rosebank is a major field to watch in the UK, due for a final investment decision this year and one of the largest untapped resources in the country.

Ithaca Energy, a partner on the Equinor-operated project, has estimated 300m barrels are recoverable in its first phase.

The field has become another major climate activist focal point, with political parties including the Scottish Greens and Labour calling for it to be halted.

Equinor said the field represents an £8.1bn investment, expected to create more than 1,600 jobs.

