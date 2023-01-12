Hurricane board to stay on after activist investor backs off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Hurricane board to stay on after activist investor backs off

Hurricane Energy’s (LON: HUR) top brass are to remain in charge after being given a stay of execution by the company’s top backer.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/01/2023, 11:45 am Updated: 12/01/2023, 4:33 pm
A vote on whether to remove the North Sea operator’s chief executive and chairman now wont go ahead after Crystal Amber (LON: CRS) opted to “pause the requisition for a general meeting”.

It was announced on Thursday morning that the activist investor has written to Hurricane in order to withdraw the notice it had lodged at the end of last year.

Crystal Amber, which owns about 30% of the London-listed oil and gas firm, also pledged not to resubmit a further requisition notice before February 6.

It follows a trading, operational, financial and formal sale process update, provided by Hurricane on Wednesday morning.

Philip Wolfe, chairman of Hurricane, said: “This is a welcome development. It enables the Company to continue to focus on progressing its previously announced Formal Sales Process, which has seen strong interest, and the excellent operational performance which has positioned the business so well.”

Sales process progress

In its announcement, the company, operator of the West of Shetland Lancaster field, revealed it has had “multiple proposals from credible counterparties” on its sales process, “which were fully compliant with the requirements of the FSP”.

A “number of less defined expressions of further interest” have also been lodged – interested parties had until January 7 to make their intentions known.

FPSO Aoka Mizu serves Hurricane’s Lancaster development West of Shetland.

On the financial front, Hurricane has been a major beneficiary of last year’s oil price surge, with revenue for 2022 of $311 million – year-end net free cash now stands at $122m

As a result of the update, Crystal Amber is giving Hurricane’s board more time to complete the sales process and plans for another general meeting have been shelved.

Coup shelved, for the minute

It had hoped to remove CEO Antony Maris and chairman Philip Wolfe, arguing the firm would be “better served under new management”.

The fund also wanted to do away with board member Richard Chaffe, and its own nominees David Craik, John Wright and Juan Morera – the ejection of the latter three was intended to preserve Hurricane’s independence.

Antony Maris

In their stead, Crystal Amber planned to install two new directors: Tony Buckingham and Franco Castelli, CEO and managing director of Jersey-based Albion Energy, respectively.

Albion was sold to a Qatari investor in 2014.

It’s complicated

Hurricane and Crystal Amber have had a something of a fraught relationship in recent years.

In 2021 the fund moved to oust the operator’s board, arguing they had “demonstrably failed to protect” shareholder’s interests.

Hurricane signage on the Aoka Mizu FPSO

It prompted five non-executive directors to jump ship, just before an investor vote on whether to stick or twist with them.

Hurricane’s woes largely stem from a huge downgrade of resource estimates at its Lancaster and Lincoln fields, announced in 2020.

