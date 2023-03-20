Analysts: Laggan-Tormore, Clair Ridge among potential targets for Viaro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Analysts: Laggan-Tormore, Clair Ridge among potential targets for Viaro

Hamish Penman
20/03/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 20/03/2023, 8:37 am

Viaro energy potential targets
BP's Clair Ridge installation, west of Shetland, started up in 2018.

A handful of West of Shetland assets have been highlighted by industry experts as potential acquisition targets for Viaro Energy.

Dave Moseley, vice president of North Sea research at Welligence, says TotalEnergies’ (LON: TTE) Laggan-Tormore fields would appear the “most obvious candidates”.

But there are also “some synergies” with BP’s (LON: BP) Clair and Clair Ridge assets, with Chevron’s (NYSE: CVX) 19.42% stake in the region now the supermajor’s solitary interest in the North Sea.

London-headquartered independent Viaro has been on something of a shopping spree in recent years, after making its North Sea entrance in 2020.

At the start of March it announced the takeover of West of Shetland play Spark Exploration, in a deal that gave the company a clutch of targets in the region.

Among them is the Tuck prospect, estimated to contain 87 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, with a slated first gas date of 2028.

Not sitting still

Viaro chief executive Francesco Mazzagatti subsequently said they are at a “very advanced stage” of another acquisition for “two large production assets” in the North Sea.

A “final bid” for an exploration licence has also been lodged, as the company seeks to “build a legacy” in the UK.

Commercial sensitivity prevented Mr Mazzagatti from divulging which assets Viaro is in for, but Mr Moseley says there are a couple of likely targets.

He said: “West of Shetlands remains an attractive basin with material growth opportunities, with the region’s share of total UK production set to rise from 15% to 35% by 2030. However, access is limited by the volume of opportunities, with only 11 producing fields in the region of which many are core holdings by large E&Ps/majors, such as the BP-operated Quad204 redevelopment.

Greater Laggan Area Kistos
Shetland Gas Plant, which takes gas produced from the Greater Laggan Area.

“The Laggan-Tormore assets are perhaps the most obvious candidates. Viaro, through its subsidiary RockRose, already owns 20% equity and the recently acquired Tuck gas discovery, if successfully appraised, has been earmarked for tie-in to the Laggan-Tormore facilities. Furthermore, operator TotalEnergies has reduced its equity twice since 2015 and may be open to further divestments.”

Chevron’s last North Sea interest

Given the closeness of the P2593 licence – acquired from Spark – to BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge projects, that could also make them a target for Viaro.

Moreover, the two assets are Chevron’s sole remaining interest in North West Europe, meaning the supermajor may well be open to offloading them.

north sea
BP’s Clair platform.

Mr Moseley said: “Chevron exited the North Sea in 2019, leaving only its 19.42% share of Clair and Clair Ridge sitting as a lone wolf in its global portfolio. There are some synergies for Viaro, including the proximity of the Spark Exploration licence acquired. For Chevron, a sale would secure its exit from North West Europe, making this a possible target.”

