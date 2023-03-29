TotalEnergies spuds West of Shetland ‘well to watch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

TotalEnergies spuds West of Shetland ‘well to watch’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
29/03/2023, 7:22 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
TotalEnergies West of Shetland
Transocean Barents

French supermajor TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) has begun drilling a hotly anticipated exploration well West of Shetland.

Project partner Kistos Energy (LON: KIST) confirmed on Wednesday that the Benriach prospect has been spudded by the Transocean Barents.

Analysts have previously dubbed the play a “well to watch”, with optimism it could “open up follow-on prospects” in the Laggan-Tormore region.

Drilling at Benriach, estimated to hold mid-case resources of 638 billion cubic feet of gas, is expected to complete between July and September

The dry hole post-tax cost net to Kistos is forecast to be around £2.5 million – the company owns 25% of the prospect.

That figure is the result of the firm’s tax paying position and the enhanced investment allowances from the government’s energy profits levy.

Andrew Austin, Kistos’ executive chairman, said: “We are excited that the Benriach well is underway. It is an important milestone for the Company with the potential to add significant reserves. I look forward to updating stakeholders with the results of the well in due course.”

Kistos Serica Energy
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

In a trading notice, the company, former RockRose Energy CEO Mr Austin’s latest venture, also gave an update on its activities in the Netherlands.

After arriving on location at the Q10-A gas field, in which Kistos holds 60%, in November 2022, the Valaris 123 rig recently departed after safely completing its work programme.

The results of the campaign were mixed, the result of mechanical issues arising from utilising the existing well stock, rather than reservoir performance issues.

Kistos is undertaking a detailed evaluation of the results and future production enhancement options.

Future work programmes are being considered and could include the drilling of further Zechstein clastics wells in 2024, in combination with development drilling at the Orion oil field. E

ngineering design work has now been completed to enable the installation of two more risers on the platform, which would allow it to host additional wells.

The Orion field continues to progress through the Concept Select Phase, which Kistos is undertaking with the assistance of Rockflow Resources.

Mr Austin said: “I would like to congratulate our team in the Netherlands on the safe completion under difficult weather conditions of the operational work programme. The process of fully evaluating the results of the campaign is ongoing, and will inform the planning of future work programmes, including the potential operational synergies with the Orion oil field development.”

