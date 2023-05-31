Disappointment for BP at Ben Lawers in West of Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Disappointment for BP at Ben Lawers in West of Shetland

No discovery at the well, which had pre-drill estimates of 70 million barrels.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
31/05/2023, 12:08 pm Updated: 31/05/2023, 12:09 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Diamond Offshorebp ben lawers
The Ocean GreatWhite rig.

An exploration well at the BP (LON: BP) Ben Lawers prospect in the West of Shetland has disappointed, the company has confirmed.

Ben Lawers had estimated pre-drill resources of around 70 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Westwood Global Energy Group.

BP drilled the Ben Lawers well with the Ocean GreatWhite on March 28, completing on May 17.

Shell was farmed into the licence with 33.33% interest, according to an update from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in April.

A company spokesperson said: “BP can confirm drilling of the Ben Lawers exploration well, a 28th licensing round commitment, completed with no discovery.

“This activity formed part of a drilling campaign for BP focused to the West of Shetland. The Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible rig has now progressed as planned to drill four development wells in the Schiehallion area.”

BP’s partner in Schiehallion has previously said the Schiehallion field could have as many as 26 infill drilling targets.

According to Westwood, drillers will get after targeted resources of around 1.4 billion barrels across the UK this year.

Devil’s Hole Horst from North Sea Natural Resources, with 580m barrels estimated, is the largest.

Others include Ithaca Energy’s K2, due to kick off drilling on Monday.

Elsewhere Kistos Energy said this week that the Benriach exploration well, which it is a 25% partner in, spudded in March.

The well is being drilled by the Transocean Barents semi-submersible.

Results are expected in the middle of this year.

TotalEnergies estimates 638 billion cubic feet of gas on a P50 basis, Kistos said – 106 million barrels of oil equivalent according to Westwood.

The analyst firm has also recently highlighted the industry’s “perennial issue” of firms overestimating their prospects.

For more, go here.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts