Disappointment for BP at Ben Lawers in West of Shetland

An exploration well at the BP (LON: BP) Ben Lawers prospect in the West of Shetland has disappointed, the company has confirmed.

Ben Lawers had estimated pre-drill resources of around 70 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Westwood Global Energy Group.

BP drilled the Ben Lawers well with the Ocean GreatWhite on March 28, completing on May 17.

Shell was farmed into the licence with 33.33% interest, according to an update from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in April.

A company spokesperson said: “BP can confirm drilling of the Ben Lawers exploration well, a 28th licensing round commitment, completed with no discovery.

“This activity formed part of a drilling campaign for BP focused to the West of Shetland. The Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible rig has now progressed as planned to drill four development wells in the Schiehallion area.”

BP’s partner in Schiehallion has previously said the Schiehallion field could have as many as 26 infill drilling targets.

According to Westwood, drillers will get after targeted resources of around 1.4 billion barrels across the UK this year.

Devil’s Hole Horst from North Sea Natural Resources, with 580m barrels estimated, is the largest.

Others include Ithaca Energy’s K2, due to kick off drilling on Monday.

Elsewhere Kistos Energy said this week that the Benriach exploration well, which it is a 25% partner in, spudded in March.

The well is being drilled by the Transocean Barents semi-submersible.

Results are expected in the middle of this year.

TotalEnergies estimates 638 billion cubic feet of gas on a P50 basis, Kistos said – 106 million barrels of oil equivalent according to Westwood.

The analyst firm has also recently highlighted the industry’s “perennial issue” of firms overestimating their prospects.

