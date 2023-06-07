Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Court approves Prax takeover of West of Shetland explorer Hurricane Energy

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/06/2023, 7:08 pm Updated: 07/06/2023, 7:10 pm
© Hurricane EnergyPrax Hurricane
Hurricane signage on the Aoka Mizu FPSO

Prax Exploration and Production has been cleared for its takeover of Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR) after approval from the UK High Court.

It was announced in March that the London-headquartered energy conglomerate had made a deal to acquire Hurricane, valuing the latter at around £250m.

That deal – under a “scheme of arrangement” – was subject to court clearance, which has now been granted. The scheme becomes effective on Thursday morning.

Dealings in Hurricane Energy shares are being suspended from 7.30am on June 8 (Thursday), with today being the last day of dealings in Hurricane shares.

It’s expected that admission to trading of Hurricane Shares on the AIM market will be cancelled at 7.00 a.m. on Friday.

London-headquartered Prax is part of midstream-focused State Oil, and acquired the Lindsey oil refinery at Immingham in 2021 from TotalEnergies.

It is looking to create “a sizeable upstream business” in the North Sea alongside its downstream operations.

In its 2022 accounts published last week, Hurricane reported a 10-fold boost in profits on 2021’s figures.

Announcing the deal in March, Hurricane chairman Philip Wolfe said it is expected to “deliver more cash” than shareholders would have likely received from the firm’s Lancaster oilfield, and on an expedited timeframe.

Prax CEO Sanjeev Soosaipillai said: “We see great strategic value in being a fully integrated energy company and have invested in experienced upstream and M&A management teams to drive this. The acquisition of Hurricane will provide a strong foundation for further upstream investments. We look forward to the Hurricane team joining the Prax family.”

