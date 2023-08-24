Shell’s quest to find buyer for Cambo stake ‘progressing well’, claims partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Shell’s quest to find buyer for Cambo stake ‘progressing well’, claims partner

“On Cambo, Shell has a 30% share and our understanding is they are progressing well - hopefully that sales process will end soon. That will allow us to continue the project towards FID.”
By Hamish Penman
24/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 24/08/2023, 8:49 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
The chairman of Ithaca Energy, the operator of Cambo, told analysts that Shell's sales process for its 30% stake is “progressing well”.
Cambo will be designed to be electrification ready.

Oil giant Shell (LON: SHEL) appears to be making headway on finding a buyer for its stake in a controversial West of Shetland oilfield.

The chairman of Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH), which is partnered with the supermajor on Cambo, told analysts and investors that the sales process, now at its halfway point, is “progressing well”.

Gilad Myerson added that he is hopeful of a breakthrough before long so that the project can begin to move towards a final investment decision (FID).

It is now well over a year and a half since Shell announced it wouldn’t be moving forward with its 30% share in Cambo, a decision that sent shockwaves through the industry.

There were initial rumours that the group put its stake in the oilfield up for auction in August 2022, though this was never confirmed by the company.

Half way through the sales drive

In May a six-month sales process was formally launched after a deal on a marketing process was agreed with Ithaca, the operator and holder of the remaining 70% in Cambo.

At the time Ithaca chief executive Alan Bruce described the pact as a “meaningful step” forwards for the huge field.

Until Shell finds a buyer for its interest the development cannot properly mature, and the timeline for a long-awaited FID remains unclear.

© Supplied by Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy chairman Gilad Myerson.

Speaking in the wake of the release of Ithaca’s half-year results on Wednesday, Mr Myerson said: “On Cambo, Shell has a 30% share and our understanding is they are progressing well – hopefully that sales process will end soon. That will allow us to continue the project towards FID.”

Options on the table, but FID hinges on a decision

There is a possibility that Ithaca may take on Shell’s stake in Cambo and develop the project alone, though this seems unlikely given its high capex costs.

If a buyer does come in for the share but wants further exposure, then Ithaca could sell up to 19.99% of its own interest but retain operatorship.

Either way, a settlement needs to be reached before an FID on Cambo can come into the equation.

Ithaca Cambo © Colin Hattersley
A “Stop Cambo” protest at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021.

And even if that significant milestone is reached questions marks will remain over the future of the scheme, which has attracted an unprecedented amount of public opposition.

Cambo is estimated to hold up to 800 million barrels of oil in-place, with the first phase expected to recover 170m barrels.

Its huge scale of has prompted a backlash from climate campaigners, who claimed a death blow when Shell pulled out of the project tin 2021 – the supermajor has always maintained it was a decision based on the project economics.

While things have gone quiet on the Cambo front in recent months, largely because its future has been in limbo, it’s inevitable that whoever inherits the stake will be in for severe scrutiny.

