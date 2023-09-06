West of Shetland operators look to source electrification from shore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

West of Shetland operators look to source electrification from shore

By Ryan Duff
06/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesPicture of the first turbine installed at the Viking wind farm in Shetland
The West of Shetland Electrification Project programme manager, Daniel Sprich, discussed plans to source power for three major developments from onshore at an NSTA seminar.

Mr Sprich told attendees that West of Shetland Electrification (WoSE) is looking for opportunities for power from private developers “via onshore wind farms.”

The WoSE programme manager said: “There’s a considerable scope for managing CO2 emission reduction.

“It will also secure supplies of local energy, we believe we will actually offer some grid stability.”

He explained: “In the Shetland mainland, the interconnector is 600 megawatts.

“I think the future of supply of wind in the Shetlands is in the gigawatts, there’s a massive bottleneck and from a WoSE perspective we are a stable demand and we can offer some stability into the into the grid, and then from a value stream, it can be very integrated.”

In December Rosebank operator, Equinor, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BP and Ithaca Energy to explore electrification options for their West of Shetland oil and gas projects.

Previously, there have been rumours that Rosebank, one of the three projects discussed, has looked into sourcing power for electrification from the Viking onshore wind farm on Shetland.

Mr Sprich and an Equinor spokesman both denied this, saying that what was presented at Offshore Europe was a plan and no individual wind developers had been approached.

Earlier this year Green Party MP Caroline Lucas claimed the electrification of the proposed Rosebank oil field from the Viking windfarm would harm energy security.

During a Westminster debate Ms Lucas claimed that if the controversial oil field is electrified by SSE’s Viking onshore windfarm the decision would “actively reduce the UK’s energy security”.

Viking is a 103-turbine windfarm, capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes, including every home in Shetland.

An interconnector, to export power to the mainland, is planned.

On Shetland itself, National Records of Scotland show there were 23,000 people as of June 30, 2021.

In 2021 Energy Voice reported that the Kergord HVDC converter station, being built by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), on Shetland in tandem with SSE Renewables’ Viking, “could one day” provide power to oil and gas fields.

However, when the rumours were circulated Equinor said “no decisions have been taken yet” with regard to electrification options.

