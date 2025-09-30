Shell celebrates West of Shetland Victory

Shell’s West of Shetland Victory gas field has started production a year after getting the go-ahead from regulators.

The field, located less than 30 miles from the Scottish Island, will be taken over by Adura, Shell and Equinor’s upcoming independent joint venture, when it opens its doors later this year.

Once it reaches peak production, Victory will account for 150 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, which is approximately 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The field is projected to serve as a quick win for Adura as the majority of the field’s recoverable gas is forecast to be extracted ahead of 2030.

Shell plans to develop Victory as a single subsea tie-back well to Serica Energy’s recently acquired Greater Laggan Area (GLA) infrastructure, via a new 10-mile pipeline.

The pipeline will deliver gas to the Shetland Gas Plant before it is yet again transferred to the Scottish mainland, where it will land at St Fergus near Peterhead. From here, the hydrocarbons will feed into the grid.

Regulators, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and OPRED, backed the environmental credentials of Victory in January 2024. It was around this time that the London-listed supermajor took a final investment decision on the project.

The NSTA reported that Victory will have an expected emissions intensity of 5.3kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (kgCO2e) per barrel, compared with the 2022 UK average of 23 kgCO2e.

Victory adds to the GLA’s future prospects as Ithaca also hopes to deliver its Tornado development off Shetland.

This will serve as a boon for Serica, which announced its acquisition of the GLA assets and the Shetland Gas Plant on the same morning that the London major told of first gas from Victory.

TotalEnergies had hoped to offload its Shetland assets to Prax. However, that deal fell through when the prospective buyer fell into financial ruin.

Serica said its £19 million deal to onboard the assets will be completed in the final quarter of the year and will add 11m barrels of oil to its reserves.

Shell upstream boss Simon Roddy championed the announcement as he highlighted the importance of domestic hydrocarbon production.

“Gas fields like Victory play a crucial role in the UK’s energy security, and the country will rely on them for decades to come,” the Shell UK upstream senior vice president said.

The announcement came in the same month that GLA stakeholder Kistos told its shareholders that first gas from Victory was “imminent”.

Kistos was eagerly awaiting first production from Victory as it claimed the move would provide “significant” operations expenditure savings for GLA partners.

Roddy added that Victory, and assets like it, “provide an essential fuel we need now, and act as a partner to intermittent renewables as we move through the energy transition”.

He added: “By developing fields like Victory next to existing infrastructure, we are making sure our production in the UK North Sea remains cost competitive and reduces operational emissions.”