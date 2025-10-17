West of Shetland oil and gas fields: The top investments to watch

The West of Shetland (WoS) is proving to be a hotbed for UK oil and gas investment, with the region making several headlines in the last few weeks.

The Rosebank, Laggan, and Victory fields were all in the news throughout September. All of these projects are in West of Shetland, a region considered to be “underexplored” by industry, according to analysts at Westwood.

Equinor, operator of the UK’s largest untapped oil field, submitted an updated environmental impact assessment for Rosebank after the approval of its previous one was deemed unlawful.

Shell brought its Victory field online, marking the first new gas from WoS since 2017.

Finally, Serica Energy held to its merger and acquisition (M&A) ambitions as it took over the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) and the Lancaster field in the region, as well as the Shetland Gas Plant.

This flurry of announcements was not made in isolation. Ithaca, which was the UK’s third largest producer in 2024, has ambitions for the basin.

It is still looking for a partner in its Cambo field, after supermajor Shell backed out. And, it has ambitions to deliver a similar project to Victory in the form of its Tornado development.

Much like Victory, Tornado is set to produce through Serica’s recently acquired GLA.

Go west

The question still remains, why the West of Shetland?

To this, Westwood senior analyst Matthew Belshaw said: “There has been a lot of talk recently about the UKCS [UK continental shelf] being a mature basin, but it’s worth remembering that the West of Shetland region is far less mature than the North Sea.

“It is a basin that is widely considered to be underexplored and has the longest remaining production lifespan of all the UK regions.”

Earlier this year, Westwood collaborated with trade body Offshore Energies UK to produce a report which identified 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (bnboe) of contingent resources were within tieback distance of existing WoS production hubs or those in development within the basin.

© Supplied by NSTA

Of this, 1bnboe is already licensed, Westwood reported.

“In addition, c. 1.5 bnboe of risked prospective resources have been identified within 50 km [31 miles] of an active or under development production hub in the West of Shetland,” Belshaw explained.

However, only around 250 million boe has been licensed of the opportunities outlined by the Westwood senior analyst, that is around 17% of the recoverable resources.

Risky bets

While on the topic of licensing, it is worth noting that this could cause issues in the basin in the near future.

In October 2023, oil and gas regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority, announced the winners of the first tranche of the 33rd licensing round, with the winners of the second and third tranches announced in January and May 2024, respectively.

The final tranche alone was expected to add an estimated 600 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) up to 2060, or 545mmboe by 2050.

However, licenses in the UK operate on a ‘use it or lose it’ basis and in a time of fiscal uncertainty within the UK and low commodity prices, deadlines are fast approaching.

© Supplied by Teekay

“As much as 90% of currently licensed risked prospective resource could be relinquished within the next three years without a licence extension,” said Belshaw.

“Almost half of currently licensed contingent resources are also at risk.”

He added that government “clarity” on its future licensing policy “is crucial”.

Currently, North Sea players await the results of a consultation held earlier in the year to determine licensing law in the UK.

To this, senior analyst for Wood Mackenzie, James Reid, commented: “While we don’t expect a glut of exploration to follow the outcome of these consultations, there is certainly the potential for the likes of Adura, BP, Serica and smaller players such as Athena, to press ahead with more drilling in the area.”

Recent reports suggest that Keir Starmer’s Labour premiership may adopt a strategy proposed by University of Aberdeen’s John Underhill, which would favour nearfield licenses and tiebacks.

“Without a mechanism to relicense relinquished acreage and attract new investment, substantial resources could be left stranded,” Belshaw continued.

“As with the rest of the UKCS, uncertainty surrounding the fiscal and regulatory framework continues to be a challenge for progression of opportunities in the West of Shetland.”

In addition to the political and fiscal risks associated with WoS exploration, there are the reasons that kept operators away in the heyday of UK oil and gas production.

Reid pointed to the high cost and risk associated with working in the basin.

“Operators can find themselves confined to short weather windows for drilling,” he said.

“The deepwater and harsh conditions mean high-spec semi-submersible rigs are needed, which have high (and increasing) day rates, pushing up well costs.”

Reid also pointed to recent upsets in the basin, namely Ben Lawers, Benriach and Glendronach, which he described as “disappointing, with the wells yielding sub-commercial volumes”.

Northern Gas Hub

One prospective area that could stand to benefit from new exploration licenses is the Northern Gas Hub.

Under the 33rd licensing round, there were “large swathes” awarded to oil and gas firms in the WoS, Belshaw explained.

“One driver was the hope of a Northern Gas Hub. While it is remote and there are no immediate drilling plans, one sizeable discovery could unlock this area.”

But what is the Northern Gas Hub?

It encompasses Tobermory, Bunnehaven, and Cragganmore and the licensing for much of the surrounding acreage has been handed out.

“The key issue is whether investor sentiment will improve sufficiently to drill exploration wells in this area,” the analyst said.

“Can this move to a ‘critical mass’ for development before licences have to be relinquished?”

The Northern gas hub is remote with no active campaigns taking place near even the most southern field of Cragganmore.

To unlock the hub, there needs to be “one sizeable discovery” Belshaw explained.

Ineos has previously branded its Northern Gas assets as “one of the most exciting prospects in British offshore waters,” however, the firm recently indicated a move away from the UK.

The region is now operated by Athena Exploration, with Astralia’s ASX-listed Triangle Energy holding a 50% stake in Cragganmore.

Athena recently provided an update on the resources at its WoS field.

Partner Triangle recently reported that Cragganmore and “seven associated projects” account for three trillion cubic feet of gas.

It claimed that the pair “considers that the resources in the permit could form an economic gas production hub to include other discoveries in the area, such as the Tobermory and Bunnehaven gas fields.”

Additionally, Triangle proved itself to be something of a dark horse in the region as it told shareholders: “Recent data on the status of undeveloped gas resources in the UK West of Shetlands and Southern North Sea by Welligence Analytics reveals that Triangle and Athena are now in the top three holders of net undeveloped gas resource by company. ”

Oil and gas fields to watch in the West of Shetland

With the prospect of the Northern Gas hub in mind, let’s run through other notable prospects in the West of Shetland basin.

Great Laggan Area (GLA)

The GLA offers some potential boons for Serica Energy after its bargain £19m acquisition of several Shetland assets.

With historic tax losses, Serica can shield itself from the UK’s high rates while looking to explore options that previous operator, TotalEnergies, had ruled out.

“Although tax efficiencies was a key driver in the Serica deal, the increased certainty on the future operatorship of Laggan is good news,” said Belshaw.

Previously, the French major had shelved plans to develop Glendronach and drill the Edradour West prospect.

In 2023, TotalEnergies and partner Kistos opted to pursue Edradour West over the Glendronach field in the GLA due to “adverse changes” in the fiscal environment within the UK.

At the time, Kistos had hoped for both to be sanctioned. However, the French supermajor ultimately chose to develop the GLA as it labelled the UK fiscal regime “challenging”.

Serica may find opportunities where TotalEnergies did not, the Westwood analyst explained.

“Upon completion, Serica will be looking for opportunities to extend the operational life of the Shetland Gas Plant.

“This is likely to include re-evaluation of the lower-hanging fruit such as Glendronach, Edradour West and a Tormore infill well.”

Serica’s acquisition of the Shetland Gas Plant may also unlock opportunities for Ithaca, Belshaw speculated.

© Supplied by TotalEnergies

Referring to Tornado, which the Westwood boffin admitted was a development “not without its challenges”, he argued that opportunities may arise for the Ithaca prospect.

Reid corroborated Belshaw’s analysis, however, he pointed to potential stumbling blocks Serica could encounter.

“Future spend being sanctioned is predicated on a stable fiscal and regulatory regime,” Reid explained.

“Operators will be waiting for the outcome of the ‘North Sea’s Energy Future’ consultation and the announcement of a successor to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

“The outcome of both consultations will have a significant impact on investor sentiment and capital allocation.”

Rosebank

Rosebank is something of an obvious entry in this list, given it is the largest undeveloped oil field in UK waters.

A joint venture between operator Equinor and partner Ithaca Energy, the 300-million-barrel field is forecast to produce into the 2050s.

A spanner was thrown in the works for Rosebank when the High Court in Edinburgh deemed the government’s approval of its environmental impact assessment (EIA) to be unlawful.

Since then, the UK government has updated its guidance to encompass downstream, or scope three emissions.

In September, Equinor resubmitted plans and now awaits approval.

© Supplied by Equinor

By the end of the year, operatorship of Rosebank will, more than likely, change hands, as Equinor and Shell look to offload their UK assets into an independent joint venture.

The new firm, set to be named Adura, plans to open its doors by the end of 2025 and its parent companies claim it will be the UK’s largest operator.

Rosebank is set to be produced by the Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) and is forecast to deliver 1,600 direct, full-time equivalent jobs, nearly 1,200 of which will be UK-based.

Victory

Speaking of assets set to be onboarded by Adura, Shell brought Victory online in the same month that Rosebank’s updated EIA was submitted.

This is set to serve as a quick win for the new business as Victory is set to reach peak production before the end of the decade.

Reid said that the start up of Victory serves as “a prime example of the potential older gas discoveries still have to improve UK production while maintaining the economics of existing infrastructure.”

He pointed to the appetite from the regulator to continue work in the region, as he said, “there is no shortage of opportunities”.

Victory is forecast to produce 150 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, which is approximately 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

© Supplied by NSMP

Shell plans to develop Victory as a single subsea tie-back well to GLA infrastructure, via a new 10-mile pipeline.

The pipeline will deliver gas to the Shetland Gas Plant before it is yet again transferred to the Scottish mainland, where it will land at St Fergus near Peterhead. From here, the hydrocarbons will feed into the grid.

Operator of St Fergus, North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) welcomed the news of first production as it received first gas from Victory.

NSMP chief executive, Angela Fletcher, said: “Home-grown gas production is a national asset underpinning energy security and economic growth.

“Critical projects like Victory enable the oil and gas industry to reduce the UK’s reliance on imported LNG, while safeguarding UK jobs and communities.”

Tornado

Another project set to come online and connect up to the GLA is Ithaca’s Tornado field.

In August, the operator said that it is advancing towards a final investment decision (FID) for the project and is progressing with front-end engineering design work for the site.

Ithaca also claimed that the NSTA had “no-objection” to its concept for Tornado.

© Supplied by Siccar Point Energy

It said that the next “key milestone” for the project will be the submission of an environmental statement. Given Ithaca’s involvement with Rosebank it has already had to navigate updated rulings regarding scope three emissions.

Located about 18 miles south-west of Ithaca’s Cambo project, the gas field has recoverable resources of around 80 million boe.

It was first discovered by OMV in 2009 and has changed hands several times, with Ithaca onboarding ownership after its acquisition of Siccar Point in 2022.

Cambo

Sticking with Ithaca, it is also set to be the operator of Cambo, another massive development in the West of Shetland.

Located 80 miles west of Shetland, the Cambo field is the second largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea following Rosebank.

The North Sea operator recently received an 18-month licence extension for Cambo, increasing from 31 March 2026 to 30 September 2027.

© Ithaca Energy

The project has experienced delays, having previously outlined plans to take FID in 2022. Pushbacks have come down to changes to the UK government windfall tax and the exit of partner Shell in 2023.

Ithaca owns 100% of the project after Shell vacated its 30% stake in Cambo. However, before onboarding Shell’s stake, the London supermajor did attempt to find a replacement partner in the project.

However, no one has yet stumped up the cash to join Ithaca in the West of Shetland field.

Clair

Clair is also an option for a firm looking to tap into the West of Shetland Basin.

US supermajor Chevron is a stakeholder in the BP-operated installation, however, as it seeks to vacate the UK, its share in the development is up for grabs.

New kid on the block Adura will also claim a stake in Clair as it onboards Shell’s 28% stake.

BP owns 28.6% of Clair, while partners ConocoPhillips and Chevron control 24% and19.4% respectively.

In 2018, BP expanded its ownership of Clair by acquiring 16.5% of the feild from ConocoPhillips.

Discovered in 1997, the field is located 47 miles off the west coast of Shetland and was originally estimated to contain more than 7 billion barrels of hydrocarbons.

BP has delayed making a financial investment decision (FID) on the next phase of Clair, which was initially expected in 2024.

Clair South – now known simply as Clair Phase Three – is the latest stage for developing the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe, with a total of seven billion barrels in place on the overall Clair field.