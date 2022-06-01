Centrica completes sale of Spirit’s Norwegian assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Centrica completes sale of Spirit’s Norwegian assets

Centrica has concluded the sale of the majority of Spirit Energy’s Norwegian assets to Sval Energi, and its interests in the Statfjord field to Equinor, as it focuses on UK gas production and energy transition projects.
By Andrew Dykes
01/06/2022, 3:08 pm
© Supplied by ?yvind Hagen / EquinStatfjord A
Statfjord A

Centrica has concluded the sale of the majority of Spirit Energy’s Norwegian assets to Sval Energi, and its interests in the Statfjord field to Equinor, as it focuses on UK gas production and energy transition projects.

Centrica, which holds 69% of Spirit, said this week that all conditions of the roughly $1.1 billion (£880m) deal had been satisfied, enabling the transaction to conclude on 31 May.

The group announced a deal to offload the majority of its Norwegian business to private equity-backed Sval Energi in December, alongside a separate $50m agreement to hand minority sakes in Statfjord to Equinor.

The former portion includes 45 licences – six of which are operated – seven producing fields and several further development and exploration opportunities.

All of the approximately £800m in decommissioning liabilities associated with the assets will also be transferred to the buyers, the UK-listed energy group said.

The deal is effective as of 1 January 2021, and as such the final consideration could rise to $1.2 billion depending on commodity prices.

Equinor also confirmed closure of deal, adding that that as part of the transaction, it had received a payment of $193m from Spirit Energy.

Centrica said last year that the UK business would continue operating in “run-off” mode, reiterating this week that the company’s focus would now be on maximising delivery of gas production in the UK, repurposing assets for the energy transition and decommissioning activities.

The group plans to publish its next interim results on 28 July 2022.

Sval, meanwhile, said this and another agreement with Equinor puts the company on course to reach 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent production per day in 2023.

Chief executive Nikolai Lyngø said: “We are glad to have completed the acquisition of Spirit Energy Norway. Today, we celebrate uniting our two teams and strengthening our capabilities. Thanks to an efficient integration process, we have also finalised the integration of the entire organisation, including a new Sval leadership team.

“We now look forward to continuing our growth journey and manifesting our position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts