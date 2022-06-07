Transocean Spitsbergen books nine-well contract with Equinor

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Equinor has awarded Transocean a contract extension for its Spitsbergen semi-submersible rig, which will see it in use off Norway until 2025.

Transocean said Monday that the contract award covered an additional nine wells, as well as two, one-well options for the Spitsbergen unit for work offshore Norway.

The firm part of the contract extension, with an estimated backlog of $181 million (excluding options and performance incentives), is expected to begin in October 2023 and conclude in April 2025.

Equinor said Tuesday that the rig would be working at the Haltenbanken West Unit and Halten East licences.

Beginning in autumn 2023, the rig will drill three production wells at the Haltenbanken West Unit, in the Kristin South area of the North Sea.

Following this, six production wells are earmarked for Halten East, which will be tied in to the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea.

A further two wells will be evaluated at Kristin South.

“Transocean has over an extensive period demonstrated that they deliver safe and efficient drilling operations for Equinor. We have therefore signed a long-term contract with them for a drilling programme for Halten East and Kristin South,” said executive vice president for projects, drilling & procurement Geir Tungesvik,.

“We are pleased that we have now established predictability for these two operated licences. Thanks to the framework agreement with Transocean, we had an efficient process for both parties, truly leveraging the effect of our long-term collaboration.”