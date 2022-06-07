Transocean Spitsbergen books nine-well contract with Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Transocean Spitsbergen books nine-well contract with Equinor

Equinor has awarded Transocean a contract extension for its Spitsbergen semi-submersible rig, which will see it in use off Norway until 2025.
By Andrew Dykes
07/06/2022, 7:57 am
The Transocean Spitsbergen drilling rig.
Equinor has awarded Transocean a contract extension for its Spitsbergen semi-submersible rig, which will see it in use off Norway until 2025.

Transocean said Monday that the contract award covered an additional nine wells, as well as two, one-well options for the Spitsbergen unit for work offshore Norway.

The firm part of the contract extension, with an estimated backlog of $181 million (excluding options and performance incentives), is expected to begin in October 2023 and conclude in April 2025.

Equinor said Tuesday that the rig would be working at the Haltenbanken West Unit and Halten East licences.

Beginning in autumn 2023, the rig will drill three production wells at the Haltenbanken West Unit, in the Kristin South area of the North Sea.

Following this, six production wells are earmarked for Halten East, which will be tied in to the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea.

A further two wells will be evaluated at Kristin South.

“Transocean has over an extensive period demonstrated that they deliver safe and efficient drilling operations for Equinor. We have therefore signed a long-term contract with them for a drilling programme for Halten East and Kristin South,” said executive vice president for projects, drilling & procurement Geir Tungesvik,.

“We are pleased that we have now established predictability for these two operated licences. Thanks to the framework agreement with Transocean, we had an efficient process for both parties, truly leveraging the effect of our long-term collaboration.”

