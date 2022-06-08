Aker BP, Lundin merger expected to complete on June 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP, Lundin merger expected to complete on June 30

A planned takeover of Lundin Energy’s exploration and production business by Aker BP is forecast to complete at the end of the month.
By Hamish Penman
08/06/2022, 11:23 am Updated: 08/06/2022, 11:27 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Aker BPAker BP Lundin merger
Aker BP's Ivar Aasen platform. Supplied by Aker BP

In an update published on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Aker BP said it expects the deal to go through on June 30 by final registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

More details about the “exact timeline for the completion of the merger”, as well as “information regarding settlement”, will be given nearer the time.

AkerBP announced it would buy Lundin Energy’s E&P business via a combination of cash and shares in December, in a move aimed at creating Norway’s second-largest oil and gas producer.

Updated plans were released in February, outlining that Lundin had formed Lundin Energy MergerCo AB, a new Swedish listed subsidiary for the purpose of the merger.

The division currently holds all of its E&P business.

Lundin Energy’s shares in the merger division will be distributed to shareholders by way of a “so-called Lex Asea dividend”.

Each share in Lundin Energy will be entitled to one share in the subsidiary.

Aker BP will then combine with Lundin Energy MergerCo, with shareholders receiving a combination of stakes in Aker BP, in the form of Swedish Depositary Receipts, and cash.

Speaking in December, Welligence vice president Dave Moseley described the takeover as “one of the biggest deals in the North Sea this millennium.”

The new company will be the second largest oil and gas producer on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), with a combined oil and gas production of approximately 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

It will operate six major production hubs, in addition to being the second largest owner of the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field, with further growth through participation new field development projects such as NOAKA, Wisting and Valhall NCP/King Lear, as well as continued field development activities around existing assets.

