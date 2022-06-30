Aker BP-Lundin merger due for completion today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP-Lundin merger due for completion today

The merger of Aker BP and Lundin Energy’s oil and gas businesses is due to be completed after market close today, finalising the creation of a major new Norwegian energy player.
By Andrew Dykes
30/06/2022, 10:53 am
In a statement on Thursday, Aker BP (OSLO BØRS: AKRBP) said final registration of completion in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises would be made after the close of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 30 June.

Aker BP announced it would buy Lundin Energy’s E&P business via a combination of cash and shares in December, in a deal aimed at creating “the leading European independent E&P,” with an estimated valuation of around 125 billion NOK (£10.5bn).

The new company will be the second largest oil and gas producer on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), with a combined oil and gas production of approximately 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The companies said that creditor notice periods for the merger had expired on 7 June 2022 without any creditors objecting.

They also confirmed that the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises have issued respective certificates confirming that parts of the merger governed by Swedish law and Norwegian law, respectively, have taken place in the prescribed manner.

In addition, the Lex Asea distribution of shares in the new company has now been completed by Lundin Energy.

Lundin shareholders will hold 43% of the enlarged Aker BP, and will receive approximately 78.78 Swedish krona ($7.76 based on average exchange rates), plus 0.95098 shares in Aker BP, in the form of Swedish Depository Receipts, for each share outstanding as at completion of the Merger.

According to timelines set out in the company’s statement, the merger considerations of cash and depository receipts are due to be paid on 12 July.

The enlarged Aker BP will operate six major production hubs, in addition to being the second largest owner of the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field, with further growth through participation new field development projects such as NOAKA, Wisting and Valhall NCP/King Lear, as well as continued field development activities around existing assets.

Meanwhile, having spun off its oil and gas assets, Lundin Energy has renamed itself Orrön Energy and will now focus entirely on renewables development.

Orrön began trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 23 June, initially under Lundin Energy’s ticker “LUNE” until its name change has been registered, expected to occur on 1 July, at which point its ticker will become “ORRON”.

