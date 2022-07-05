Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Updated: About 60% of Norway’s gas exports to be impacted with strikes due to escalate

More than half of Norway's gas exports are likely to be hampered by ongoing offshore strikes, the country's leading trade body has said.
By Andrew Dykes and Hamish Penman
05/07/2022, 8:03 am Updated: 05/07/2022, 1:33 pm
© Photographer: Kristian Helgesen/strikes Norway gas exports
The Oseberg A offshore gas platform in the North Sea near Bergen, Norway.

The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOGA) predicted that a scheduled escalation in industrial action will lead to lost revenue of NOK 1.8 billion (£150 million) a day.

Almost 60% of gas exports from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) will also be affected as the number of fields impacted grows.

Members of the Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives (Lederne) trade union went on strike from midnight on Tuesday.

The action is expected to take around 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production offline at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields – around 27,500 boepd of that is gas.

Workers are demanding an increase in wages to make up for rising inflation.

And the dispute is poised to ramp up further, after Lederne confirmed an extension to the strike, coming into force on Saturday – it will impact the Gullfaks A, Gullfaks C and Sleipner fields.

North Sea oil spill
View from the Gullfaks C platform in the North Sea. PIC: Harald Pettersen

The NOGA says this will be “very damaging and serious” for both Europe and Norway, which accounts for about a quarter of the continent’s energy supplies.

It comes at a time when Europe is looking to alternative fuel sources to replace supply from Russia, leading to a “very tight market for natural gas”.

And a strike on this scale “poses huge problems for countries which are wholly dependent” on filling up their gas stores ahead of autumn and winter, the trade body said.

In a statement, the NOGA added: “Norway has been begged by other countries over the past year to find ways of increasing its natural gas production for export to Europe.

“A great deal of work has been done to achieve this by both government and industry.

“A strike would be very destructive for the reputation of Norway and the industry as a reliable and stable supplier of natural gas.”

“Norwegian Oil and Gas has already signed collective pay agreements for operator employees with the Norwegian Union of Industry and Energy Workers (IE) and the Norwegian Union of Energy Workers (Safe). They account for 85 per cent of the union members covered by the offshore agreements.

“The association has a parallel agreement with Lederne, and the union is fully aware that Norwegian Oil and Gas is unable to make any changes to the agreement with it.”

Norway’s Labour Ministry said it is following the action “closely” and can act to intervene to stop a strike in exceptional circumstances.

A flare stack burns aboard the Oseberg A offshore gas platform operated by Equinor in the Oseberg North Sea oil field 140kms from Bergen, Norway. Photographer: Kristian Helgesen/Bloomberg

In a statement, Equinor said it had initiated a safe shutdown of the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields.

A further extension of the strike, impacting the Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen fields, is due to take effect shortly before midnight on Wednesday 6 July.

Equinor said this means it would perform further controlled shutdowns of production at these fields, including the Tyrihans field, which is tied to the Kristin platform.

Total production from Heidrun, Kristin/Tyrihans and Aasta Hansteen is around 333,000 boepd, of which 264,000 boepd is natural gas.

Equinor said the impact of this further action “is not yet clear.”

More follows.

