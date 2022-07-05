Safety watchdog investigating fire at Equinor operated oil refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Safety watchdog investigating fire at Equinor operated oil refinery

Norway’s oil and gas safety watchdog has launched an investigation into a fire at an Equinor-operated refinery over the weekend.
By Hamish Penman
05/07/2022, 2:16 pm Updated: 05/07/2022, 3:27 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
fire Equinor refinery
Mongstad refinery

Norway’s oil and gas safety watchdog has launched an investigation into a fire at an Equinor-operated refinery over the weekend.

At around 5.45am on July 3, an ignited hydrocarbon leak was discovered in the process area at the Mongstad oil terminal, around 30 miles north of Bergen.

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) evacuated the plant, apart from critical personnel handling operations and emergency response.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which was extinguished that same morning.

The Norwegian energy giant carried out a controlled burning of trapped hydrocarbons through pressure relief.

While the main Mongstad plant was still able to operate safely, parts of the facility involved in production of some refined products are affected.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Equinor said: “Equinor has clear priorities in emergency response situations. Our first priority is to care for the people involved in the situation, followed by the environment and our surroundings, and then the technical integrity of our plant and our industrial interests.

“The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Equinor will cooperate with the authorities in uncovering the cause of the incident.”

Norway's Mongstad oil terminal
Norway’s Mongstad oil terminal

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) Norway has now launched its own investigation to try to establish the cause of the fire.

In doing so it aims to “identify causes and relationships”, and to share any lessons learnt with the operator and the industry.

In conducting its enquiry, the PSA said it will:

  • clarify the course of events and the scope of the incident
  • assess harm caused to people, material assets and/or the environment
  • assess the potential consequences of the fire
  • assess direct and underlying causes of the incident
  • assess lessons learnt and experience transferred by the plant after earlier incidents
  • assess relevant recent reviews conducted by Equinor at the Mongstad plant
  • identify nonconformities and improvement points related to the regulations
  • apply necessary enforcement powers to correct possible regulatory breaches
  • make public its finding
  • contribute to experience transfer to and learning by other players in the petroleum sector.

A report summing up the findings of the investigation will be published online in due course.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts