Neptune Energy picks TechnipFMC to carry out technical services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Neptune Energy picks TechnipFMC to carry out technical services

North Sea operator Neptune Energy has handed a contract to TechnipFMC to carry out work in Norway.
By Hamish Penman
11/07/2022, 10:34 am Updated: 11/07/2022, 10:34 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyGjoa platform
Gjoa platform

North Sea operator Neptune Energy has handed a contract to TechnipFMC to carry out work in Norway.

The Technical Service Agreement (TSA) builds on an existing deal, optimised to fit Neptune’s future requirements.

It became active on July 1 and will run for more than five years.

TechnipFMC will continue to provide a wide range of engineering, studies and technical services, including installation work and operational support for development projects and producing fields.

Neptune Energy’s director of projects and engineering in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said: “The extended contract will build on the experiences from recent years’ close collaboration between Neptune and TechnipFMC, above all their contribution to the successful development of the Neptune operated Fenja, Duva and Gjoa P1 fields.”

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Gjoa platform in the North Sea, which currently acts as a hub for three subsea fields – Gjoa, Vega and Duva.

A fourth field, WintershallDea’s operated Nova, is due to be tied back for production later this summer.

Neptune Energy also operates the Fenja development project in the Norwegian Sea.

Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC, added: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to build on the success of our integrated approach, and further strengthen our long-term partnership with Neptune Energy.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts