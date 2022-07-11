Neptune Energy picks TechnipFMC to carry out technical services

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

North Sea operator Neptune Energy has handed a contract to TechnipFMC to carry out work in Norway.

The Technical Service Agreement (TSA) builds on an existing deal, optimised to fit Neptune’s future requirements.

It became active on July 1 and will run for more than five years.

TechnipFMC will continue to provide a wide range of engineering, studies and technical services, including installation work and operational support for development projects and producing fields.

Neptune Energy’s director of projects and engineering in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said: “The extended contract will build on the experiences from recent years’ close collaboration between Neptune and TechnipFMC, above all their contribution to the successful development of the Neptune operated Fenja, Duva and Gjoa P1 fields.”

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Gjoa platform in the North Sea, which currently acts as a hub for three subsea fields – Gjoa, Vega and Duva.

A fourth field, WintershallDea’s operated Nova, is due to be tied back for production later this summer.

Neptune Energy also operates the Fenja development project in the Norwegian Sea.

Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC, added: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to build on the success of our integrated approach, and further strengthen our long-term partnership with Neptune Energy.”