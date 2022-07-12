Equinor demobilises North Sea platform after gas leak

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has demobilised crew from one of its North Sea platforms after a gas leak on board.

Offshore workers were removed from the Sleipner A processing, drilling and living quarter installation late last night after to releases in a matter of hours.

A gas leak in a contained area related to a turbine on the platform, about 160 miles east of Stavanger, was reported yesterday morning.

According to Equinor (OSLO: EQNR), the incident was quickly clarified.

But during work to resume production ad depressurisation at the installation, an additional gas leak happened on the Sleipner R riser platform late Monday night.

Crew on board mustered according to procedure in both situations, but they were demobilised shortly afterwards.

No personnel were injured in any of the incidents, Equinor said.

Work is now ongoing to safely resume normal operation and the authorities have been notified.

Investigations will take place to uncover the causes of the gas leaks.

Last year Equinor was granted permission by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy to partially electrify the Sleipner field centre.

It will be tied to the Utsira High area solution, cutting an estimated 150,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year.