Equinor demobilises North Sea platform after gas leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor demobilises North Sea platform after gas leak

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has demobilised crew from one of its North Sea platforms after a gas leak on board.
By Hamish Penman
12/07/2022, 2:34 pm Updated: 12/07/2022, 2:48 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© EquinorEquinor platform gas leak
Sleipner field

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has demobilised crew from one of its North Sea platforms after a gas leak on board.

Offshore workers were removed from the Sleipner A processing, drilling and living quarter installation late last night after to releases in a matter of hours.

A gas leak in a contained area related to a turbine on the platform, about 160 miles east of Stavanger, was reported yesterday morning.

According to Equinor (OSLO: EQNR), the incident was quickly clarified.

But during work to resume production ad depressurisation at the installation, an additional gas leak happened on the Sleipner R riser platform late Monday night.

Crew on board mustered according to procedure in both situations, but they were demobilised shortly afterwards.

No personnel were injured in any of the incidents, Equinor said.

Work is now ongoing to safely resume normal operation and the authorities have been notified.

Investigations will take place to uncover the causes of the gas leaks.

Last year Equinor was granted permission by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy to partially electrify the Sleipner field centre.

It will be tied to the Utsira High area solution, cutting an estimated 150,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts