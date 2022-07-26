Var Energi to pay out $1bn in dividends in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Var Energi to pay out $1bn in dividends in 2022

Norwegian exploration and production firm Var Energi (OSLO: VAR) expects to dish out a minimum of $1 billion in dividends this year.
By Hamish Penman
26/07/2022, 11:26 am Updated: 26/07/2022, 12:51 pm
It follows a period of “safe and efficient operations” for the operator, as well as lofty oil and gas prices and “stable production and supply”.

The dividend figure is based on current market conditions and will be disbursed on a quarterly basis.

A payment of $225 million for the first quarter was distributed in May – $260 million for the second quarter will be allocated next month.

The company plans to pay a further $290m for Q3 in November, a 12% quarter on quarter increase.

Var published its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, in which it reported total income for the first six months of $4.9bn.

Production for Q2 totalled 210 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), a decrease from 242 kboepd in the first quarter.

Torger Rod, chief executive of Var, said: “The continued strong cash flow generation reflects another quarter of safe and efficient operations with high commodity prices and stable production and supply of gas to our customers in Europe.

“This supports our commitment to deliver on our strategy and a USD 1 billion minimum dividend expectation for 2022.

“Second-quarter production was impacted by seasonally high maintenance and turnaround activity across own and partner -operated licenses.

“Var Energi executed maintenance on operated fields according to plan. We also made good progress on the development projects which together with a strengthened organisation position Var Energi to become a net producer of 350,000 barrels of oil and gas per day by the end of 2025.”

Var was launched in 2018 through the merger of Eni Norge, which owns 69.85%, and Point Resources, a HitecVision company, with 30.15%.

Earlier this year the pair announced their intent to launch an initial public offering for the company – it was listed on the Oslo Bors stock exchange in February.

