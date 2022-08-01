OMV spuds Oswig well in search of large gas play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

OMV spuds Oswig well in search of large gas play

OMV Norge has spudded its Oswig exploration well, a 90-million barrel play opener billed as one of the larger gas prospects tested in Norway this year.
By Andrew Dykes
01/08/2022, 11:02 am
News of the start-up of drilling broke was broken by partner Longboat Energy, which holds a 20% stake in the licence alongside Source Energy (20%), Wintershall Dea (20%) and operator OMV (40%).

Drilling is being undertaken by the Maersk Intrepid jack up rig – a contract for which was secured last year – and is expected to take up to seven weeks to drill.

Located in licence PL1100, Oswig consists of a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) Jurassic rotated fault block near to the Equinor-operated Tune and Oseberg fields in the Norwegian North Sea.

The well is targeting the Tarbert and Ness formations, two separate intervals which are estimated to contain combined gross unrisked mean resources of 93 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Geological chance of success at the well has been estimated at 36%, with key risks identified as reservoir quality and fault seal.

Several additional fault blocks have been identified within the licence area, Longboat said, estimated to contain a further gross unrisked mean resources of 80 million boe which would be “significantly derisked” by a discovery at the field.

Longboat farmed into working interests with OMV for Oswig and Velocette (PL1016) earlier this year, which will target a combined gross mean resources of more than 220 million boe, of which 45 million boe is net to Longboat.

Velocette is expected some time in Q2 2023.

Longboat chief executive Helge Hammer said Oswig was the first of three upcoming gas-focused exploration wells for the company, the second of which – Copernicus – is also slated to spud this quarter.

“Longboat Energy’s exploration programme offers shareholders a unique opportunity to gain gas weighted drilling exposure targeting net mean prospective resource potential of 70 mmboe with an upside case of 142 mmboe,” he added.

