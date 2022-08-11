Subsea 7, Aker Solutions secure contracts for Trell & Trine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Subsea 7 (SUBC.OL) and Aker Solutions (AKSO.OL) have clinched subsea and engineering contracts for Aker BP’s Trell and Trine development, plans for which the operator submitted to regulators earlier this week.

Aker Solutions has secured a “sizable” contract to deliver a subsea production system, valued at between NOK 500 million and NOK 1.5 billion (£43-129m).

Meanwhile, Subsea 7 was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for tie back infrastructure, valued at between $50m and $150m (£41m-123m).

Aker BP submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) of the 25-million-barrel project to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) on Wednesday, alongside licence partners Petoro and LOTOS Exploration & Production.

The PDO foresees three wells and two new subsea installations which will be tied back to existing infrastructure on East Kameleon, and further on to the Alvheim FPSO using mainly existing facilities and infrastucture.

Aker Solutions’ portion of work includes supply of three horizontal subsea trees, two manifolds, control systems, around 19 miles of subsea umbilicals, as well as associated equipment and installation work.

The work will start immediately with final deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, the group said.

Executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ Subsea, Maria Peralta, commented: “The partnership enables Aker Solutions to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision.

“We look forward to continuing our alliance with Aker BP and Subsea 7, with a continued focus on safe, efficient, and reliable operations.”

The contract will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2022 in the company’s subsea unit.

Subsea 7’s EPCI scope covers pipelines, spools, protection covers and tie-ins, installed using key vessels from the group’s fleet. The production pipeline is a pipe-in-pipe design.

Project management and engineering will begin immediately at the company’s Stavanger offices, while fabrication of the pipelines will take place at its spoolbase at Vigra, Norway.

Offshore operations are expected to take place in 2023 and 2024.

Subsea 7 Norway vice president Monica Bjørkmann said: “This award is a continuation of Aker BP’s exciting development of the Alvheim area. The Trell & Trine field development is an excellent example of how our collaboration with Aker BP and Aker Solutions, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance, builds upon our collective experience from previous and ongoing projects.”

Ms Bjørkmann said the alliance enabled Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, to help optimise designs and contribute to a positive final investment decision (FID).

Pending FID, production at Trell and Trine is slated to start up in Q1 2025.