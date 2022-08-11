Subsea 7, Aker Solutions secure contracts for Trell & Trine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Subsea 7, Aker Solutions secure contracts for Trell & Trine

Subsea 7 (SUBC.OL) and Aker Solutions (AKSO.OL) have clinched subsea and engineering contracts for Aker BP’s Trell and Trine development, plans for which the operator submitted to regulators earlier this week.
By Andrew Dykes
11/08/2022, 11:05 am Updated: 11/08/2022, 11:19 am
Rendering of the Trell & Trine subsea development.

Aker Solutions has secured a “sizable” contract to deliver a subsea production system, valued at between NOK 500 million and NOK 1.5 billion (£43-129m).

Meanwhile, Subsea 7 was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for tie back infrastructure, valued at between $50m and $150m (£41m-123m).

Aker BP submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) of the 25-million-barrel project to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) on Wednesday, alongside licence partners Petoro and LOTOS Exploration & Production.

The PDO foresees three wells and two new subsea installations which will be tied back to existing infrastructure on East Kameleon, and further on to the Alvheim FPSO using mainly existing facilities and infrastucture.

Aker Solutions’ portion of work includes supply of three horizontal subsea trees, two manifolds, control systems, around 19 miles of subsea umbilicals, as well as associated equipment and installation work.

The work will start immediately with final deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, the group said.

Executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ Subsea, Maria Peralta, commented: “The partnership enables Aker Solutions to engage early in the field development process, optimizing design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision.

“We look forward to continuing our alliance with Aker BP and Subsea 7, with a continued focus on safe, efficient, and reliable operations.”

The contract will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2022 in the company’s subsea unit.

Subsea 7’s EPCI scope covers pipelines, spools, protection covers and tie-ins, installed using key vessels from the group’s fleet. The production pipeline is a pipe-in-pipe design.

Project management and engineering will begin immediately at the company’s Stavanger offices, while fabrication of the pipelines will take place at its spoolbase at Vigra, Norway.

Offshore operations are expected to take place in 2023 and 2024.

Subsea 7 Norway vice president Monica Bjørkmann said: “This award is a continuation of Aker BP’s exciting development of the Alvheim area. The Trell & Trine field development is an excellent example of how our collaboration with Aker BP and Aker Solutions, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance, builds upon our collective experience from previous and ongoing projects.”

Ms Bjørkmann said the alliance enabled Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, to help optimise designs and contribute to a positive final investment decision (FID).

Pending FID, production at Trell and Trine is slated to start up in Q1 2025.

