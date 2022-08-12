Workers on Equinor’s Johan Castberg FPSO evacuated after fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Workers on Equinor’s Johan Castberg FPSO evacuated after fire

Crew working on Equinor’s (OSLO:EQNR) Johan Castberg ship had to be evacuated earlier this week after a fire broke out.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/08/2022, 9:54 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Jan Arne Wold / Roar Lindefjeld / WoldcamJohan Castberg FPSO fire
The Johan Castberg FPSO hull arrives in Norway. Stord.

Crew working on Equinor’s (OSLO:EQNR) Johan Castberg ship had to be evacuated earlier this week after a fire broke out.

A blaze was discovered on the massive floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

It is currently docked at Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord, Norway, where final completion works are being carried out before the ship heads for the Norwegian North Sea.

All personnel working on the Johan Castberg were evacuated and there were no reports of injuries. The fire was stopped shortly after it was detected.

According to Aker Solutions, the blaze started in “relation to work at the cargo deck”, and the cause of the incident will be investigated.

Preliminary assessments suggest limited damages to the vessel.

Work kicked off again yesterday, but a small area will remain closed once assessments are finalised.

It is claimed the blaze will not have any impact on the progress of the project.

Construction of the hull and living quarters for the Johan Castberg unit was completed by Sembcorp Marine earlier this year, after a string of delays.

It February the 313m long vessel begun dry transport from Singapore to Norway, having left dry dock the previous month.

Once final works are completed, it will head to the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, about 150 miles from Hammerfest.

Resources at the field are spread across three oil discoveries – Skrugard, Havis and Drivis – in licence PL 532, and are estimated at between 450-650 million barrels.

The project is expected to come on stream in 2024 and will produce for 30 years.

© Supplied by Sembcorp Marine
Johan Castberg FPSO gearing up for sailaway from Singapore. Date; 16/02/2022

Johan Castberg was originally approved in 2018 with a first oil date of 2022, however COVID-related delays and issues concerning welding on the ship’s hull have pushed back its timeline.

The FPSO hull has been built for uninterrupted, harsh-environment operation in the Barents, with living quarters accommodating up to 140 personnel onboard.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts