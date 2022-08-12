Aker BP makes find at Skarv wildcat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP makes find at Skarv wildcat

Aker BP (OSLO:AKRBP) has made a discovery during wildcat drilling near the Skarv field in the northern Norwegian Sea.
By Andrew Dykes
12/08/2022, 1:07 pm Updated: 12/08/2022, 1:08 pm
© Supplied by Odfjell Drillingnorway well slot
The Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub.

Aker BP (OSLO:AKRBP) has made a discovery during wildcat drilling near the Skarv field in the northern Norwegian Sea.

Aker BP has concluded drilling at its wildcat well 6507/3-15 on production licence 941, around 8 miles northeast of the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea, according to filings by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

The first well on this licence, it was drilled in water depth of 348 metres by Odjfell’s Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig, with a primary exploration target of proving petroleum in Fangst Group reservoir rocks from the Middle Jurassic.

A secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in the Båt Group reservoir rocks, from the Lower Jurassic.

According to the NPD, the well was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,197 metres below sea level. It encountered an oil and gas column of around 115 metres across reservoir groups, 40 metres of which was in sandstone layers with “good reservoir quality” in the Fangst Group, and about 55 metres in sandstone layers with moderate to good reservoir quality in the Båt Group.

An additional 100 metres of sandstone layers was found in the Båt Group with moderate to good reservoir quality, with gas/oil and oil/water contacts encountered at 1,980 metres and 2,021 metres below sea level.

Preliminary estimates put the size of the discovery between 1.7 and 5.7 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent – or between 10.6 million and 36 million barrels.

The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out. It will now be plugged and abandoned.

The licence partners – Aker BP (80%) and PGNiG Upstream (20%) – will consider producing the discovery via the Skarv field, the NPD said.

Also operated by Aker BP, Skarv has been in production since 2013 via a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) and has one of the world’s largest offshore gas processing plants on this type of facility.

Partners in the development include Equinor, Winstershall Dea and PGNiG.

Recently the start up of two phases of the nearby Ærfugl development has boosted production to a plateau of over 170,000 bpd.

Another small discovery – Gråsel – was brought online last year, with “several other discoveries” being matured in the coming years, all of which would use available capacity at the FPSO.

Aker BP hopes to make the Skarv FPSO a hub for further discoveries in the surrounding area, with a view to increasing production and out 2040.

Meanwhile, the Deepsea Nordkapp will now move to drill another wildcat well – 6507/3-16 on the same production licence.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts