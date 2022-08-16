Vår acquires new operated stakes in Norway’s Balder area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Vår acquires new operated stakes in Norway’s Balder area

Vår Energi has agreed a series of deals to increase its acreage in the Balder area, with a view to taking over operatorship of the licences.
By Andrew Dykes
16/08/2022, 10:15 am
© Point Resources.The Jotun A field with Jotun B in the background.
The Jotun A field with Jotun B in the background.

The Norway-focused operator said Monday that it had acquired 30% ownership in production licenses (PL) 820S and PL 820 SB, north of the Balder field, from Lime Petroleum, Pandion Energy and Lundin Energy (now Aker BP).

Vår Energi is now proposed as new operator of the licences, with the transaction pending government approval.

The Balder field to the south lies in production license PL 001 – the first license ever granted on the Norwegian continental shelf – and is 90% owned and operated by Vår, alongside Mime Petroleum (10%).

The area is undergoing significant overhaul work, including upgrading of the Balder floating production unit and new drilling at the nearby Ringhorne III and IV sites.

In addition, the “Balder Future” project will see Var upgrade the Jotun FPSO to the north, and drill 14 new production wells and one water injection well, with a view to extending production life of the Balder hub out to 2045.

Vår has said it is also considering drilling new exploration wells in the area.

Earlier this year, the company acquired PL 917 and PL 917B to the west of Balder from Lundin Energy in an equity swap.

The deal saw Vår gain operatorship and a 20% additional equity share in return for reduced equity in other liences – PL 956 and PL 985.

“We have a long-term, hub-oriented growth strategy in the North Sea, and these acquisitions add new opportunities to an already robust portfolio. The acquired licenses will be worked as part of further development of the greater Balder area,” said the company’s VP field development and projects, Bjørn Thore Ribesen.

“We are looking forward to developing new and more sustainable opportunities for future value creation from these licenses together with our partners.”

