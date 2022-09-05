Norway well slot – North Sea a hive of activity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As of 24 August, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration wells active, four in the Northern North Sea and one in the Norwegian Sea. Since the previous report, two exploration well programmes have completed, with one of the wells successful.

North Sea

The OMV-operated 30/5-4 S Oswig well was spudded on 1 August with the Maersk Intrepid jack-up rig. The well is targeting an HPHT gas condensate prospect in the Middle Jurassic Tarbert Formation. Pre-drill resources are quoted as 93 mmboe.

The 35/6-3 S Ofelia Agat well was spudded by operator Neptune Energy on 24 July with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. It is targeting Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation turbidites in a combination trap. Operator pre-drill resources are quoted as 10 – 40 mmboe.

Operations continue at the ConocoPhillips-operated 25/7-10 Lamba HPHT well which was spudded on 15 July with pre-drill resources of 8 – 11 mmboe.

Operations also continue at the Equinor-operated 30/3-11 S Poseidon well, which spudded on 21 June with pre-drill resources of 156 mmboe.

The 31/4-A-13 C Brage South well was completed on 27 July. No hydrocarbons were encountered as was reported in the last report.

Norwegian Sea

The 6507/3-16 Barlindåsen well was spudded by operator Aker BP on 16 July, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. It was suspended having drilled the top hole as the well is part of a batch drilling programme with the 6507/3-15 Newt well. The well was re-entered on c. 11 August. The prospect is targeting the Lower Jurassic Tilje Formation, Lower Jurassic – Triassic Åre Formation and Upper Triassic Grey and Red beds. Pre-drill operator resources are quoted as 18 – 86 mmboe.

The 6507/3-15 Newt well was completed on 11 August after being spudded by operator Aker BP on 15 July, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. The prospect was testing the Middle – Lower Jurassic Fangst Group. Pre-drill operator resources are quoted as 13 – 33 mmboe. The well encountered a 75m (246ft) gas column and 40m (131ft) oil column in the targets with a GOC at 1,980m (6,496ft) TVDSS and OWC at 2,021m (6,631ft) TVDSS. NPD post-drill resources are quoted as 10.7 – 35.9 mmboe.

Barents Sea

There is no current activity in the Barents Sea.