Norway well slot – North Sea a hive of activity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway well slot – North Sea a hive of activity

As of 24 August, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration wells active, four in the Northern North Sea and one in the Norwegian Sea. Since the previous report, two exploration well programmes have completed, with one of the wells successful.
By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
05/09/2022, 7:00 am
Neptune Energy ofelia
The Deepsea Yantai rig.

As of 24 August, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration wells active, four in the Northern North Sea and one in the Norwegian Sea. Since the previous report, two exploration well programmes have completed, with one of the wells successful.

North Sea

The OMV-operated 30/5-4 S Oswig well was spudded on 1 August with the Maersk Intrepid jack-up rig. The well is targeting an HPHT gas condensate prospect in the Middle Jurassic Tarbert Formation. Pre-drill resources are quoted as 93 mmboe.

The 35/6-3 S Ofelia Agat well was spudded by operator Neptune Energy on 24 July with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. It is targeting Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation turbidites in a combination trap. Operator pre-drill resources are quoted as 10 – 40 mmboe.

Operations continue at the ConocoPhillips-operated 25/7-10 Lamba HPHT well which was spudded on 15 July with pre-drill resources of 8 – 11 mmboe.

Operations also continue at the Equinor-operated 30/3-11 S Poseidon well, which spudded on 21 June with pre-drill resources of 156 mmboe.

The 31/4-A-13 C Brage South well was completed on 27 July. No hydrocarbons were encountered as was reported in the last report.

Norwegian Sea

The 6507/3-16 Barlindåsen well was spudded by operator Aker BP on 16 July, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. It was suspended having drilled the top hole as the well is part of a batch drilling programme with the 6507/3-15 Newt well. The well was re-entered on c. 11 August. The prospect is targeting the Lower Jurassic Tilje Formation, Lower Jurassic – Triassic Åre Formation and Upper Triassic Grey and Red beds. Pre-drill operator resources are quoted as 18 – 86 mmboe.

The 6507/3-15 Newt well was completed on 11 August after being spudded by operator Aker BP on 15 July, with the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-sub. The prospect was testing the Middle – Lower Jurassic Fangst Group. Pre-drill operator resources are quoted as 13 – 33 mmboe. The well encountered a 75m (246ft) gas column and 40m (131ft) oil column in the targets with a GOC at 1,980m (6,496ft) TVDSS and OWC at 2,021m (6,631ft) TVDSS. NPD post-drill resources are quoted as 10.7 – 35.9 mmboe.

Barents Sea

There is no current activity in the Barents Sea.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts