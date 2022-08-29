Equinor mulls sale of Statfjord stake: reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor mulls sale of Statfjord stake: reports

Equinor is reportedly considering a partial sale of its stake in Norway’s Statfjord field, along with minority holdings in several other satellite fields.
By Andrew Dykes
29/08/2022, 7:04 am Updated: 29/08/2022, 8:31 am
© Supplied by ?yvind Hagen / EquinStatfjord A
Statfjord A

The potential sale of a 28% share in the field was detailed in a presentation seen by Reuters, and would include the nearby Statfjord North, Statfjord East and Sygna fields.

A source told the news agency the company had signed up US investment bank Houlihan Lokey to advise on the sale, with a pricetag that could reach up to $500 million.

The Norwegian energy major currently holds a 64.1% stake in the licence, alongside Var Energi (21.4%). Equinor’s UK arm holds the remaining 14.5%, according to data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

It also currently has 45% of Statfjord North, 43.3% of Statfjord East and 43.4% of Sygna.

The field, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019, is one of the oldest production hubs in the sector, producing more than 51 billion barrels to date.

Discovered in 1974, it lies in the Tampen area in the northern part of the North Sea, on the border between the Norwegian and UK sectors.

Facilities at the field include three fully integrated concrete platforms at Statfjord A, Statfjord B and Statfjord C.

Equinor added to its share in the field just last year, agreeing a $50million deal with the Norwegian arm of Spirit Energy, which concluded in mid-2022.

The area has been the subject of considerable life extension work. Current decommissioning work at Statfjord A has been postponed until 2027, while B and C are expected to operate beyond 2035.

