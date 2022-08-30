Longboat Energy spuds 70 mmboe North Sea prospect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Longboat Energy spuds 70 mmboe North Sea prospect

North Sea oil firm Longboat Energy (LON: LBE) has kicked off drilling operations offshore Norway.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
30/08/2022, 10:39 am Updated: 30/08/2022, 10:40 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Petroleum Safety AutLongboat Energy North Sea
The Deepsea Yantai

North Sea oil firm Longboat Energy (LON: LBE) has kicked off drilling operations offshore Norway.

The Copernicus exploration well is the primary prospect located in license PL1017, which lies on the Utgard High in the Voring Basin.

The Deepsea Yantai rig is being used to spud Copernicus, operated by PGNiG Upstream Norway.

London-listed Longboat has a 10% stake in the prospect, which could hold more than 70 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Drilling is expected to take up to eight weeks, and a further announcement will be made once operations have been completed.

Helge Hammer, chief executive of Longboat, commented: “We are pleased to commence the drilling of the second of three fully-funded, gas-focused exploration wells, with the drilling of the Oswig well, the first well in the series, also currently underway.

“Longboat Energy’s exploration programme offers shareholders a unique opportunity to gain gas weighted drilling exposure targeting net mean prospective resource potential of 70 mmboe with an upside case of 142 mmboe.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts