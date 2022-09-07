AGR picks new head of wells and operations geology unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

AGR picks new head of wells and operations geology unit

Lene Thorstensen has been appointed to head up AGR’s wellsite and operations geology business in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, following the retirement of her predecessor.
By Andrew Dykes
07/09/2022, 2:01 pm
Lene Thorstensen has been appointed to head up AGR’s wellsite and operations geology business in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, following the retirement of her predecessor.

Engineering consultancy AGR has promoted the wellsite geologist, previously assistant team leader, following the retirement of Finn Johansen, who has led the division for almost three decades.

Mr Johansen will continue to work as an advisor for the division until the end of this year before he officially retires in 2023.

Ms Thorstensen is an engineer and wellsite geologist expert specialising in all types of formation evaluation. She draws on 11 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry and a Master’s in geology from the University of Tromsø, with experience ranging from exploration, high-pressure high temperature wells (HPHT) to production wells.

She began her career in the Royal Norwegian Navy training to be an officer and studied pre-engineering at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy, later joining AGR’s wellsite and operations geology division – then operated under the First GEO brand – in 2014, having held similar roles with Baker Hughes.

Headquartered in Norway, AGR has bases in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, including in Aberdeen.

The company said Ms Thorstensen would help lead the wellsite division into new geographic and low-carbon energy markets.

AGR chief executive Svein Sollund said she had been “integral” in growing the team, and that this would continue as the group looks to expand into the UK and Australia, and establish a foothold in geothermal energy where it said the firm’s experience in drilling complex wells would be “highly valuable.”

“With a long and successful history, AGR’s wellsite and operations geology business is a trusted partner to clients. The team boasts more than 45 specialists, with deep reservoir knowledge, making us one of the largest and most established teams of geologists in the world,” he added.

“We’d like to pay tribute to Finn for his long and distinguished service.”

Last year AGR signed a deal with UK-based dCarbonX that would see the pair support joint development of geoenergy resources, including carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) and geothermal and hydrogen storage.

