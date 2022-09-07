AGR picks new head of wells and operations geology unit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lene Thorstensen has been appointed to head up AGR’s wellsite and operations geology business in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, following the retirement of her predecessor.

Engineering consultancy AGR has promoted the wellsite geologist, previously assistant team leader, following the retirement of Finn Johansen, who has led the division for almost three decades.

Mr Johansen will continue to work as an advisor for the division until the end of this year before he officially retires in 2023.

Ms Thorstensen is an engineer and wellsite geologist expert specialising in all types of formation evaluation. She draws on 11 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry and a Master’s in geology from the University of Tromsø, with experience ranging from exploration, high-pressure high temperature wells (HPHT) to production wells.

She began her career in the Royal Norwegian Navy training to be an officer and studied pre-engineering at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy, later joining AGR’s wellsite and operations geology division – then operated under the First GEO brand – in 2014, having held similar roles with Baker Hughes.

Headquartered in Norway, AGR has bases in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, including in Aberdeen.

The company said Ms Thorstensen would help lead the wellsite division into new geographic and low-carbon energy markets.

AGR chief executive Svein Sollund said she had been “integral” in growing the team, and that this would continue as the group looks to expand into the UK and Australia, and establish a foothold in geothermal energy where it said the firm’s experience in drilling complex wells would be “highly valuable.”

“With a long and successful history, AGR’s wellsite and operations geology business is a trusted partner to clients. The team boasts more than 45 specialists, with deep reservoir knowledge, making us one of the largest and most established teams of geologists in the world,” he added.

“We’d like to pay tribute to Finn for his long and distinguished service.”

Last year AGR signed a deal with UK-based dCarbonX that would see the pair support joint development of geoenergy resources, including carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) and geothermal and hydrogen storage.