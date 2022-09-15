More disappointment for Longboat Energy as Copernicus prospect flops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

More disappointment for Longboat Energy as Copernicus prospect flops

Longboat Energy (LON: LBE) has announced that the Copernicus exploration well offshore Norway has been plugged and abandoned after coming up dry.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/09/2022, 8:06 am
The Deepsea Yantai

Located in licence PL1017, the exploration well 6608/1-1S, operated by PGNiG Upstream Norway, was targeting plio-pleistocene formations in the Voring Basin.

It was drilled to a total vertical depth of 2,400 metres below sea level by the Deepsea Yantai rig.

London-listed Longboat has a 10% stake in the prospect, which was thought to hold more than 70 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Background gas readings were recorded at Copernicus, but the well failed to encounter any effective reservoir.

Analysis of the data collected remains ongoing to understand the observed bright seismic amplitude anomaly and any remaining prospectivity in the area.

Longboat says the drilling operations were carried out well within the time schedule and below budget.

It is now two duds on the trot for Longboat after the Cambozola exploration, billed as potential “play opener”, was dry.

There were hopes it would be one of the largest gas prospects drilled in Norway this year, unlocking gross unrisked mean prospective resources of 159 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Copernicus was the last in a seven-well exploration programme which Longboat farmed into last year.

It has made four discoveries, three of which – Egyptian Vulture, Rødhette and Kveikje – are commercial.

Helge Hammer, chief executive of Longboat, commented: “Naturally, we are disappointed that the Copernicus well was not a success but we look forward to continuing our fully-funded, gas-focused exploration programme with the results of the Oswig well expected shortly.”

