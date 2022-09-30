Equinor names new CFO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor names new CFO

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) (NYSE: EQNR) has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
30/09/2022, 7:11 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Arne Reidar MortensEquinor CFO
Equinor

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) (NYSE: EQNR) has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president.

Torgrim Reitan takes over from Ulrica Fearn, who has decided to leave the Norwegian energy giant to pursue a CFO opportunity elsewhere.

She will be available to ease the handover process until further notice.

Anders Opedal, president and chief executive of Equinor, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Torgrim back to the Corporate Executive Committee. Torgrim has a very strong background to take on the complex challenge as CFO in Equinor, as we progress our ambition to be a leading company in the energy transition. In the current energy crisis, it is a definite strength to have Torgrim in my top management team, with his experience as CFO, from our upstream business, from trading and operations of natural gas, and lastly from the acceleration of growth in our renewables business.”

Mr Reitan was previously senior vice president for finance and control in Equinor’s Renewables business area.

He joined the company in 1995 and from 2018 –2020 he was executive vice president for development and production international.

Prior to that Mr Reitan was executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2010 to 2015.

Mr Reitan holds a Master of science degree from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business administration.

He said: “I look very much forward to joining the CEC and to work closely with Anders and his very strong team in handling the current energy crisis, while using my broad experience contributing to drive the momentum in our transformation towards net zero in 2050.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts