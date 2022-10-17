Drone spotted near Norwegian gas plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Drone spotted near Norwegian gas plant

Authorities in Norway are investigating after accounts of a unidentified drone flying over a gas plant in the south-west of the country.
By Hamish Penman and Bloomberg
17/10/2022, 7:35 am Updated: 17/10/2022, 9:56 am
Karsto processing plant. Rogaland, Norway.

Multiple news outlets are reporting the Norwegian military, posted at the Karsto facility north of Stavanger, spotted an object flying nearby on Thursday night.

Police official Kjetil Lussand told Reuters: “Police responded to find the drone and find the operator. They did not find them. We have no suspects and no arrests have been made.”

Norway has beefed up its military presence around key oil and gas assets after multiple unnamed drone sightings last month.

They coincided with the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic sea as tensions in Europe ramp up, spurred on by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Last week Norwegian police took into custody a 51-year-old Russian man on Friday after he was observed taking photos near Tromso airport, the second such occurrence in a week.

The police took possession of a drone, a large amount of camera equipment and a number of memory cards, according to a statement from the Troms police district. Some of the pictures were also taken at Kirkenes airport and include images of a military helicopter, the police said.

The detention comes after a Norwegian court remanded another Russian national in the far north of the country following the seizure of “large amounts” of footage he had filmed with two drones. Russian citizens and companies have been banned from flying drones in Norway, according to regulations that came into force after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

