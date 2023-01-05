PGNiG secures rig for Tomcat well in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

PGNiG secures rig for Tomcat well in 2024

Odfjell Drilling has booked further work for the Deepsea Yantai, with the Norwegian arm of PGNiG securing the unit to drill the Tomcat exploration well in mid-2024.
By Andrew Dykes
05/01/2023, 12:33 pm Updated: 05/01/2023, 12:40 pm
© Supplied by Odfjell DrillingNeptune Energy Calypso
Deepsea Yantai

Odfjell Drilling has booked further work for the Deepsea Yantai, with the Norwegian arm of PGNiG securing the unit to drill the Tomcat exploration well in mid-2024.

The Norwegian driller announced Thursday it had secured a contract to drill one firm exploration well, Tomcat, in PL1055 in the southern Norwegian Sea, with the option to drill two further wells in 2024.

Operated by PGNiG Upstream Norway (60%) – a unit of the Polish oil and gas giant – Shell holds the remaining 40% stake in the licence, which lies south of its deepwater Ormen Lange gas field.

The prospect extends over an area covered by three licences (PL1055/PL1055B/PL1055C). PGNiG secured the licence last January as part of Norway’s 2021 licensing round, and later confirmed a decision to drill the well in April 2022.

Odfjell (OSLO:ODL) said the firm scope of work is estimated to take 55 days and will commence in Q2/Q3 2024. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

As a result of the signing of this contract, the firm backlog for the Deepsea Yantai is expected to now extend into Q3 2024.

The contract adds to a growing backlog for Odfjell, following a string of awards for work off Norway.

In December it announced Neptune Energy had secured an extension for the Deepsea Yantai in direct continuation of another two-well contract, making for a total campaign of four wells scheduled to begin in Q3 2023.

In addition, it secured work with Shell’s Norwegian arm for use of the rig to permanently plug and abandon nine wells in Norwegian waters, beginning some time in Q3-Q4 2023.

Current backlog includes work booked with OMV Norge for the use of the Deepsea Yantai to drill one firm well at Eirik in PL817 in the North Sea, plus one optional well “in 2023 or 2024.”

Delivered in 2019, the semi-submersible Deepsea Yantai is designed for harsh environment deployment and the first rig of its type to be used by the Norwegian drilling operator.

Capable of working at water depths of up to 1,200 m, the unit has a loading capacity of 4,000 metric tonnes in all operating conditions and is fully winterised for operation in all waters, including an arctic environment.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts