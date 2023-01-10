Norway dishes out dozens of oil and gas licences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway dishes out dozens of oil and gas licences

Norway has handed out nearly 50 oil and gas exploration licences in a “gratifying” display of interest in the sector.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/01/2023, 2:16 pm Updated: 10/01/2023, 2:42 pm
© Shutterstocknorway oil
Equinor, Aker BP and Var Energi are among the big winners.

A total of 47 licences were awarded to 25 companies, including Equinor, Aker BP, Var Energi and DNO across the North Sea, Barents and Norwegian Sea.

State-owned Equinor was the largest awardee with 26 licences from the Minister of Petroleum and Energy, 18 as operator and eight as partner.

Equinor took 16 in the North Sea, nine in the Norwegian Sea and one in the Barents as part of the country’s Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) round.

Jez Avery, Equinor’s senior vice president for subsurface in Exploration & Production Norway, said: “Exploration is essential to our ambition to transform the NCS from and oil and gas province to a broad energy province.

“New gas volumes will be key to enabling the development of new value chains for hydrogen for Europe.”

Aker BP is partnered in 17 licences which were awarded and Var Energi is involved in 12.

DNO is involved in 11 licences, ConocoPhillips and Neptune Energy are in two and Harbour Energy is in three.

Petoro, Poland’s PGNiG, Wellesley Petroleum and Japan’s INPEX are among the other awardees.

The awards come as the UK braces for the award of licences in Q2 of this year for the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) 33rd round, which launched in October.

That comes amid calls from a parliamentary committee last week to set an end date for the issue of new licences in the UK.

Norway’s awards were issued by the regulator, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

Director of licence management Kalmar Ildstad said: “It’s gratifying to see such diversity in the player landscape, and that the companies are interested in the APAs and the Norwegian shelf.

“A key factor for further value creation on the shelf will be utilising available capacity in existing oil and gas infrastructure. That’s why it’s important that the companies continue active exploration to find resources that are close to this infrastructure.”

Neptune later confirmed the award of a 40% operated stake in PL1180 in the Gjøa area, and a 15% working interest in PL1179 in the Fram area.

The group’s managing director in Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen, said: “Neptune has continued to demonstrate its ability to convert exploration success into development and production in a safe, timely and cost-efficient manner. Through this latest licensing round, we continue to build a sustainable exploration portfolio in our core areas.

Director of subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland, added: “We are pleased to have been awarded an operatorship in the vicinity of our operated Gjøa area where we hope to build on 2022’s exploration success.”

