Norway well slot – Strong performance from Obelix

As of 27 January, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal well active, in the North Sea, and three exploration wells active, with one in the Barents Sea and two in the North Sea.

One exploration well is suspended in the North Sea as part of a batch drilling programme. Since the previous report, one exploration well program completed at Obelix Upflank, and two exploration wells spudded at Styggehøe and Gjegnalunden. One appraisal well spudded at P-Graben.

North Sea

The Equinor-operated 16/2-23 S P-Graben appraisal well was spudded on 25 January with the Deepsea Stavanger. The well will appraise the 16/2-5 Ragnarrock III discovery, drilled in 2009. The target is an undefined aged ‘Graben Fill’, assumed to be Upper Jurassic or older. Pre-drill resources are 5 – 19 mmboe.

The 25/10-17 S Gjegnalunden well, operated by Aker BP, was spudded on 13 January with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well is targeting a down-thrown fault trap with reservoir in the Upper – Middle Jurassic Hugin and Sleipner Formations as well as the Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 3 – 124 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 16/1-35 S Styggehøe well was spudding on 7 January with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well was suspended on 10 January, as part of a batch drilling campaign. The primary target is Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation sandstones in a down-thrown fault trap. Secondary prospects, Matador and Nautgardstinden, are in Upper – Middle Jurassic targets. Pre-drill resources are 10 – 41 mmboe.

The 31/1-3 S, A Røver Sør well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 1 December with the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-sub and sidetracked on 12 January. The well is targeting Middle Jurassic Brent Group and Lower Jurassic Cook Formation plays in a structural trap. Pre-drill resources are 20 – 50 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6605/1-2 S, A Obelix Upflank well completed on 15 January, after being spudded on 27 November 2022 and sidetracked on 31 December with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well encountered two gas bearing sandstone reservoirs in the primary Upper Cretaceous Springar Formation target. Pressure testing suggests the gas column is 29m (95ft). Post-drill resources are 71 – 388 bcf (11.8 – 64.7 mmboe). A tie-in to the Irpa field has been mooted.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-1 S Countach well was spudded on 18 November with the Transocean Enabler semi-sub. The well is primarily targeting the Triassic Kobbe Formation. Pre-drill resources are quoted as 41 mmboe. The well was suspended c. 22 November as part of a batch drilling program with the Lupa well and re-entered c. 28 December.