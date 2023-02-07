Norway well slot – Strong performance from Obelix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway well slot – Strong performance from Obelix

By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
07/02/2023, 7:00 am
The Aasta Hansteen platform in the Norwegian Sea. (Photo: Roar Lindefjeld and Bo B. Randulff / Equinor ASA)
As of 27 January, Westwood Global Energy reports that there is one appraisal well active, in the North Sea, and three exploration wells active, with one in the Barents Sea and two in the North Sea.

One exploration well is suspended in the North Sea as part of a batch drilling programme. Since the previous report, one exploration well program completed at Obelix Upflank, and two exploration wells spudded at Styggehøe and Gjegnalunden. One appraisal well spudded at P-Graben.

North Sea

The Equinor-operated 16/2-23 S P-Graben appraisal well was spudded on 25 January with the Deepsea Stavanger. The well will appraise the 16/2-5 Ragnarrock III discovery, drilled in 2009. The target is an undefined aged ‘Graben Fill’, assumed to be Upper Jurassic or older. Pre-drill resources are 5 – 19 mmboe.

The 25/10-17 S Gjegnalunden well, operated by Aker BP, was spudded on 13 January with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well is targeting a down-thrown fault trap with reservoir in the Upper – Middle Jurassic Hugin and Sleipner Formations as well as the Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 3 – 124 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 16/1-35 S Styggehøe well was spudding on 7 January with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well was suspended on 10 January, as part of a batch drilling campaign. The primary target is Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne Formation sandstones in a down-thrown fault trap. Secondary prospects, Matador and Nautgardstinden, are in Upper – Middle Jurassic targets. Pre-drill resources are 10 – 41 mmboe.

The 31/1-3 S, A Røver Sør well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 1 December with the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-sub and sidetracked on 12 January. The well is targeting Middle Jurassic Brent Group and Lower Jurassic Cook Formation plays in a structural trap. Pre-drill resources are 20 – 50 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

The Equinor-operated 6605/1-2 S, A Obelix Upflank well completed on 15 January, after being spudded on 27 November 2022 and sidetracked on 31 December with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well encountered two gas bearing sandstone reservoirs in the primary Upper Cretaceous Springar Formation target. Pressure testing suggests the gas column is 29m (95ft). Post-drill resources are 71 – 388 bcf (11.8 – 64.7 mmboe). A tie-in to the Irpa field has been mooted.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7122/8-1 S Countach well was spudded on 18 November with the Transocean Enabler semi-sub. The well is primarily targeting the Triassic Kobbe Formation. Pre-drill resources are quoted as 41 mmboe. The well was suspended c. 22 November as part of a batch drilling program with the Lupa well and re-entered c. 28 December.

