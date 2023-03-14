Norway’s cash flow from direct oil and gas ownership hits record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway’s cash flow from direct oil and gas ownership hits record

By Bloomberg
14/03/2023, 10:33 am Updated: 14/03/2023, 10:40 am
© BloombergThe Equinor ASA offshore oil drilling platform on Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea, Norway, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Equinor, Norway?s biggest oil and gas producer, said the second phase of its giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea is now on stream. Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg
The Equinor ASA offshore oil drilling platform on Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea, Norway, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Equinor, Norway?s biggest oil and gas producer, said the second phase of its giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea is now on stream. Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg

Norway earned 528 billion kroner ($50 billion) from its direct ownership of oil and gas licenses last year, more than five times the amount earned in a normal year, as the country became Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Petoro, which manages the Norwegian state’s direct financial interest in 36 producing oil and gas fields, reported a result that is 342 billion kroner higher than in 2021. Natural gas production totaled 109 million standard cubic meters a day, 7% higher than a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

Norway became Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas last year and now covers 30% of the continent’s demand for the commodity. That windfall feeds the country’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund and provides the government with the ability to ramp up spending during downturns.

“Long-term efforts on the Norwegian shelf have ensured that we can contribute large volumes of gas to Europe,” Petoro Chief Executive Officer Kristin Kragseth said Tuesday. “This increase was possible because increased production was permitted from multiple fields.”

Petoro’s total production amounted to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, based on assets such as the giant Troll field, which represents some 60% of natural gas reserves on the Norwegian continental shelf and can produce until 2070.

The state-owned unit manages a portfolio covering about a third of the oil and gas reserves on the Norwegian continental shelf. It was set up in 2001 when the partial privatization of what is now Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) necessitated moving the management of the state’s holdings out of the company.

